A grizzly bear swims across Lake Sherburne in Glacier National Park Friday evening.

Betty Kijewski

Betty Kijewski snapped a photograph Friday of a grizzly bear swimming across Lake Sherburne in the Mancy Glacier area of eastern Glacier National Park, possibly to escape a “bear jam” of vehicles on the road filled with people watching its movements.

“I said, ‘Oh my gosh,’ there’s a bear in the water,” said Kijewski, of St. Mary.

Kijewski suspects the bear was swimming away from people.

“This bear was definitely trying to move away from folks,” Kijewski said.

A “rolling bear jam” of vehicles was tracking the bear from the Many Glacier Road on north side of the lake, and some people were walking into a meadow where the bear was located, she said.

“If I were a bear and people were approaching me, and there were a lot of people, I would try to escape,” Kijewski said.

John Waller, a Glacier-based National Park Service wildlife biologist, said it's not unusual for bears to swim.

"Bears are good swimmers," he said. "You might recall we had a bear swim Flathead Lake."

In 2011, a young female grizzly bear fitted with a satellite collar went for lengthy swims across portions of the lake. One eight-hour, seven-mile swim was recorded.

Waller said it would be an unusually strong reaction for a bear to swim across the lake to avoid people, but he added did not see how hard people were pushing the bear.

"We encourage people to keep their distance," Waller said. "We have a 100-yard rule for bears. You need to stay 100 yards from bears. We also discourage people from creating or participating in bear jams."

It's a tall order for visitors not to stop when they see a bear, Waller said. Some 3 million people visit the park a year.

But when large numbers of vehicles stop in the road it creates a safety hazard for people and bears, Waller said.

Each year, about two bears are run over by vehicles on the Many Glacier Road, he said.

Bears have been active along park roads this spring, Waller said.

Bears are sometimes hazed off the roads to keep them from getting too comfortable with vehicles, Waller said.

"But we can't be everywhere every second so sometimes things like this happen," he said.

On June 16 in Seward, Alaska, a mountain goat had been spooked off the mountains into the streets of downtown Seward and eventually jumped into Resurrection Bay when onlookers blocked its way, according to a story by KTUU.

"Investigation revealed a large amount of people followed the goat toward the SeaLife Center on the rocks resulting in the goat jumping back into the water," Alaska State Troopers reported, according to KTUU.

The goat drowned.

Kijeweski, the St. Mary woman, and her husband, a former National Park Service employee, went three of four pullouts ahead, on Cassidy Curve and away from the throng of vehicles stopped to see the grizzly bear.

“I don’t do bear jams,” Kijewski said.

They watched the swimming bear through binoculars. It was about 5:30 p.m.

The water was rough, she said, and the bear would disappear from sight and then reappear.

When Kinewski zoomed a 400 mm camera lens on the bear she could see a radio collar around its neck.

Kinewski thought the bear was planning to swim straight across the lake and get out on the other side.

The narrow lake is about 0.8 miles wide and 6 miles long.

But the grizzly began swimming up the lake, along its length, instead of straight across its width.

