MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — Imagine if we could call out to our living room TV to access a show or movie, get step-by-step cooking directions, watch YouTube clips on demand, have it double as a digital photo frame, look up anything in the world, make phone calls and run your home automation system.

How cool would that be?

That's the promise of Google's new Home Hub, a $149 talking speaker that is taking on Amazon's $229 Echo Show in what's expected to be one of the biggest marketing battles of the holidays. It's the next wave in voice computing, post Alexa and Google Home.

How small is the Google Home Hub? So tiny that the Amazon Echo dwarfs it, and Mr. Jinx the cat towers over it.

Jefferson Graham

The good stuff

The product, which officially goes on sale Monday, is the most affordable of the talking video speakers, at $149, next to $229 for the new second-generation Echo Show. Facebook will also have its talking speaker, the Portal, out for the holidays in mid-November, starting at $199.

The Home Hub is also the smallest of the three, with a 7-inch screen, compared to 10 inches for the Show and entry-level Portal.

I think of the Hub as an alternative to the TV because, yes, you can watch live TV on it via YouTube TV, Google's $40 monthly cable alternative, as well as endless videos, listen to music and do silly things like have Hub sing "Happy Birthday" to you, with visuals or have celebrities like MC Hammer explain the origin of their name.

I own an Amazon smart TV, and, compared to the Hub, it's just not as smart. Voice commands work well, though not as seamlessly as the Hub, they aren't natively hands free, and while you can run a photo slideshow, it isn't with the smarts of the Google device.

What could be better

The Hub feels tiny. It's just a little bigger than a smartphone, and a good deal smaller than an iPad.

And that's not the only flaw.

First, as with any connected speaker, you have to get your directions right on. I had to play around with several phrases until I got them right.

A surprise is that when asked for a recipe, Google responds with a list of clips, like Apple's Siri saying, "Here's what I found on the Web." The trick, readers, is you have to announce "select" to choose from clip 1, 2 or 3.

Getting the unit to call up specific YouTube clips is a work in progress. Many times, it works just as advertised. ("Hey, Google, play the 'Bohemian Rhapsody' video by Queen on YouTube.") Notice you have to say the word "video" otherwise, the Hub will play audio of the song on YouTube Music, YouTube's fledgling music service.

Other times, no amount of word changes could get Hub to play on command last night's monologue by late night TV comics Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert or Jimmy Fallon. Instead, it took us to clips of guests talking to the late night hosts.

The trick: You have to request the clip exactly as it was uploaded, which will require you to look it up on your phone, tablet or computer first. Instead of asking for the monologue, ask to "Play The California Guide to Medicinal Marijuana Card in Brooklyn by Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube," or "Play `Here's why White Supremacists are Chugging Milk' by Late Show with Stephan Colbert video on YouTube."

Alternatively, you could say, "Play me the latest Jimmy Kimmel Live videos on YouTube," and you';ll get a visual selection of the last uploaded clips. You probably won't want to ask to play the comedy clips because they're a mouthful, so instead just use your finger to select them and start playback.

Shopping is also, as would be expected, not as robust as anything from Amazon's shop, routing us to retail partners.

The verdict

The Hub has so much going for it, we can excuse the initial growing pains. This is the ground floor of the next generation of video viewing, and it's cool to be on the ground floor. If we bought the unit just as a digital photo frame for viewing our pictures from the massive Google Photos collection, it would be worth it. We spent $100 to $200 10 years ago on photo frames that were nowhere near as powerful.

Now if we could just say, "Hey, Google, how about a larger version," and make it happen.

Follow USA TODAY's Jefferson Graham (@jeffersongraham) on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

More: Hey Portal, Facebook might want to cut the losses now on the video device

More: Top skills for Alexa: 6 tips for your Amazon Echo that will simplify your life

More: Google Home Hub vs. Amazon vs. Facebook: How the video devices compare

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com