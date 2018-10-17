Usp Nfl Super Bowl Li New England Patriots Vs Atl S Fbn Usa Tx
Bündchen and daughter Vivian celebrate the New England Patriots' 2017 Super Bowl victory.
She may have been the highest-paid supermodel of her generation, and she's married to the most famous man in football, but last week, Gisele Bündchen was just a typical mom who couldn't hold back her excitement as her daughter met Cinderella at Disney World. 

The Brazilian supermodel documented her trip to Orlando with her daughter Vivian Lake, 5, and son Benjamin, 8, in an Instagram story that was archived by several celebrity news websites.

“Who do you think is more excited to meet Cinderella?" Bündchen captioned one photo that showed her enthusiasm as Vivian gazed up at the Disney princess.

She also rode shotgun as Vivian drove a bumper car. "The boss on the wheel," she captioned the shot.

Bündchen, 38, just finished doing press for her memoir, "Lessons: My Path to A Meaningful Life," in which she shed light on her relationship with husband Tom Brady, her home births and the family's diet.

Photos: Gisele Bundchen walks off runway
Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen made her final runway walk wearing a Colcci creation during the 2016 Summer collections of the Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil on April 15, 2015. The Brazilian supermodel, 34, says she is retiring from runway work.
Hubby and NFL star Tom Brady was on hand to see her final show.
Another outfit from her final show.
Gisele (center) celebrates with models Caroline Ribeiro, left, and Fernanda Tavares, right, at the end of the show from the Colcci Summer collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Brazil.
Gisele Bundchen walks the runway at the Colcci fashion show during Sao Paulo Fashion Week Winter 2015 at Parque Candido Portinari in 2014 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tom Brady of the New England Patriots, walks on the field with their son, Benjamin after defeating the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium in 2015 in Glendale, Ariz.
Gisele Bundchen during 9th Annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at The New York State Armory in New York City.
Brazil's top model Gisele Bundchen gives a wink during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week in 2009.
Supermodel Gisele Bundchen of Brazil gestures after throwing the ceremonial first pitch over the catcher's head prior to the game between the Oakland Athletics and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, May 25, 2004.
Gisele Bundchen walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show held at the Kodak Theatre on November 16, 2006 in Hollywood, California.
Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen presents a creation by Colcci during the 2015 Winter collection of the Sao Paulo Fashion Week, in Sao Paulo, Brazil in 2014.
Gisele Bundchen walks the runway at The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the 69th Regiment Armory November 9, 2005 in New York City.
Model Gisele Bundchen looks on prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Bundchen attends the 2014 Rainforest Alliance Gala at American Museum of Natural History on May 7.
Tom Brady, left, and Bundchen attend the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5 in New York City.
Brazil's model Gisele Bundchen wears a creation from the Colcci Summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Brazil, on April 2, 2014.
Bundchen attends the Costume Institute Gala for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City.
Brady and his wife Bundchen embrace their son Benjamin Brady after a joint workout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NFL football training camp, in Foxborough, Mass., on Aug. 13, 2013.
Bundchen appears backstage in preparation for the Alexander Wang show during Fashion Week in New York on Feb. 11, 2012.
Bundchen, goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), tops off a newly planted tree with handfuls of dirt during the Green Nation Fest environmental show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 4, 2012.
TV Personality Hebe Camargo, left, and Bundchen arrive at the 39th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Morgan Freeman held at Sony Pictures Studios on June 9, 2011, in Culver City, California.
Bundchen, right, and Brady pose for a photograph in Horizontina, southern Brazil, on March 14, 2009.
Vogue shows the cover of Vogue's April Shape Issue featuring Lebron James and Bundchen in 2008.
Bundchen walks down the runway during the Victoria's Secret fashion show in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, on Nov. 16, 2006.
Bundchen poses during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Pablo, Brazil on June 30, 2003.
From left, Karolina Kurkova of the Czech Republic, Tyra Banks of the U.S., Heidi Klum of Germany, Bundchen of Brazil, and Adriana Lima of Brazil pose in lingerie at the Victoria's Secret fashion show in November 2003.
