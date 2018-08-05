Senators to press Gina Haspel about her role in CIA torture program

CIA director nominee Gina Haspel will face tough questions from senators Wednesday about her role in the CIA's now-outlawed torture program. The focus of the Senate Intelligence Committee's confirmation hearing will be on Haspel's oversight in 2002 of a secret "black site" in Thailand where suspected terrorists were subjected to waterboarding and other harsh interrogation techniques. Haspel will likely also be grilled on her involvement in the destruction of CIA videotapes that showed prisoners being waterboarded. She's expected to promise that, if confirmed, she will oppose any efforts to revive the torture techniques used after the 9/11 terror attacks. Even if she does, it's not clear if she can win over a majority of senators for her confirmation vote.

Pompeo in North Korea to arrange summit between Kim, Trump

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in North Korea Wednesday, according to the Associated Press, in preparation for a much-anticipated summit between Kim Jong Un and President Trump. The trip, Pompeo's second to North Korea this year, comes after last month's historic meeting between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. At that meeting, the two leaders pledged to work toward denuclearizing the peninsula. U.S. officials say Pompeo will also be pressing North Korea for the release of three detained American citizens, whose imminent release Trump has been hinting at.