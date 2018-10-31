ATLANTA – The closely contested race for Georgia governor is ending as it began: With the sides accusing each other of manipulation and dirty tricks.

The office of Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp, who is both the state's top election official and the GOP nominee for governor, announced Sunday it was opening an investigation into the state Democratic Party for a "failed attempt to hack the state's voter registration system."

Supporters of Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams called the move a political stunt and an abuse of power. Abrams and her supporters have accused Kemp and Republicans of trying to suppress the Democratic vote.

Both sides condemned a racist robocall targeting Abrams, who would be the nation's first black woman governor.

Polls show Kemp with a narrow lead over Abrams, the former state House minority leader, in this deep red state. Georgia voted for Donald Trump by more than 5 percentage points in 2016.

In the days before the election Tuesday, the candidates have drawn their parties' heaviest hitters to Georgia: Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for Kemp, former President Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey for Abrams.

“As you all know, many times the states are the laboratories of democracy,” Kemp told supporters at a rally with Trump Sunday in Macon. “And the president needs some help at the state level from time to time. So I want to encourage you all to get out and vote on Tuesday. We will go to work as Georgia Republicans like we have done over the last 16 years. … We’ll work hard with this president to continue to make America great again.”

Abrams appeared with Obama Friday at Morehouse College in Atlanta.

“I will never skirt from or hide from my responsibilities,” she told supporters. “As your next governor, I will honor my commitments and keep my promises even when it’s hard. This is bigger than a political fight. This is about our lives and our future.”

If neither candidate wins more than 50 percent of the vote, state law calls for a runoff election.

The candidates are competing to succeed Republican Gov. Nathan Deal, who has reached his two-term limit. Abrams is trying to be the first Democrat elected governor of Georgia since Roy Barnes won 20 years ago.

University of Georgia political scientist Charles Bullock says her prospects depend on white women and African Americans.

"Abrams needs to do better with white female voters than any other Democrat has in the past to win," Bullock said. "She needs to hope that African Americans turn out at extraordinarily high rates."

Bullock said Kemp's base is white men.

Kemp, a home builder and developer before he entered politics, has vowed to support small businesses, protect rural hospitals, raise teacher pay, defend gun rights and stop sanctuary policies for undocumented immigrants.

As Georgia's Secretary of State since 2010, he takes credit for record voter turnout and registration across all demographic groups and a new online voter registration website.

Kemp, who also served in the state Senate from 2003 to 2006, says Abrams is too extreme and too liberal for Georgia.

Abrams has promised to improve public schools, strengthen gun control, expand Medicaid and generate jobs through small business investment.

The Yale-trained lawyer served in the state House of Representatives from 2007 to 2017, and as House minority leader from 2011 to 2017. She was the first African American to hold that position, and the first woman to lead either party in the General Assembly.

She touts her record of blocking a tax hike on the poor and middle class while serving in the House.

Abrams and her supporters have accused Kemp and Republicans of trying to suppress the Democratic vote. They cite the state's new "exact match" voting law, the mass removal of inactive voters from the state rolls, and reports that some voting machines have switched Abrams votes to Kemp.

Federal judges have backed some of their arguments, ruling that election officials could not throw out absentee ballots and applications because the signatures didn't exactly match other records, and that voters flagged inaccurately as non-citizens must be allowed to vote if they provide proof of citizenship to poll workers.

Kemp has called accusations of voter suppression "outrageous." He says voters placed on a pending list for mismatched signatures will still be able to vote if they present proper identification at the polls.

Kemp's office announced Sunday that it was investigating the Georgia Democratic Party for a failed attempt to hack the state's voter registration system. Officials have not provided evidence of a hacking attempt.

State Democratic Party director Rebecca DeHart said the "so-called investigation" was "yet another abuse of power by an unethical Secretary of State."

At Morehouse College on Friday, Obama urged Abrams supporters to fight voter suppression by voting.

He called Abrams "the most experienced, most qualified candidate in this race."

"She's got an incredible track record of fighting for working families," Obama said.

At an airport rally in Macon on Sunday, Trump called Kemp "an incredible fighter and a tireless champion for the people.”

“He will keep your jobs and wages and rising," Trump said. "He will provide great schools and healthcare for your loved ones."

