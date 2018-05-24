Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren said she is embarrassed after a Minneapolis patron threw water on her at a Minneapolis restaurant.

President Trump tweeted his support for the "outstanding and respected" Fox contributor Tomi Lahren after a patron at a Minneapolis restaurant threw water on her and multiple people chanted profanity.

Lahren told Fox & Friends Wednesday the harassment happened while she was having brunch with her parents on Sunday. She said the encounter was "disheartening," but she's "tough" and said she could handle it. In a Wednesday segment with Fox News host Sean Hannity, she questioned why political differences have become an excuse to attack someone physically.

“I think people forget I’m a real person at the end of the day and these things embarrass and humiliate me, and especially for my family, I didn’t want them to have to be a part of this," she told Hannity.

Trump tweeted "everybody is with Tomi Lahren."

Everybody is with Tomi Lahren, a truly outstanding and respected young woman! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

Lahren thanked the president in a post on Facebook, saying she's also received support from her "usual critics."

Liberal comedian Kathy Griffin tweeted while she does not agree with Lahren's views, "I don't think it's cool to resort to physical actions to make your point."

"To all the girls who follow and look to me as a source of inspiration, don’t let what happened to me discourage you from speaking your mind and being your authentic self," she said. "Bullies win when we start giving them our energy."

