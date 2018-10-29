Fox Business Channel anchor Lou Dobbs, photographed at the St. Regis resort in Dana Point, CA

Fox Business Network has condemned statements made by a guest on Lou Dobbs Tonight after he suggested the migrant caravan headed from Central American countries to the U.S. was funded by billionaire liberal philanthropist George Soros, who is Jewish.

The guest, Chris Farrell, who is the director of investigations and research for the right-leaning group Judicial Watch, appeared on the network's nightly show Thursday and the segment was rebroadcast Saturday, the same day as a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

During the segment, Farrell claimed the “Soros-occupied State Department” was funding the large caravan of migrants headed north through Mexico. Soros, a Holocaust survivor, is known for his philanthropy as well as his liberal political activism, and is one of several high-profile Democrats who were mailed suspicious packages last week.

An explosive device was found Oct. 22 in the mailbox of a New York home owned by Soros' private company. Subsequently, suspicious packages were sent to other prominent Democrats across the U.S. including former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif.

After the Saturday broadcast, online comments criticized Farrell for fueling anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and for insensitivity after the synagogue shooting.

The episode with Farrell was pulled by Fox. It will not be re-aired and was removed from its archives, Fox's senior vice president of programming Gary Schreir on Sunday told several media outlets including Deadline Hollywood and HuffPost.

“We condemn the rhetoric by the guest on 'Lou Dobbs Tonight.' This episode was a repeat which has now been pulled from all future airings,” he said in a statement.

In addition, Farrell "will no longer be appearing as a guest on Fox Business Network or Fox News Channel,” Fox said in a statement to USA TODAY.

New: Gary Schreier, senior vice president of programming for Fox Business, has just released a statement on this segment: “We condemn the rhetoric by the guest on Lou Dobbs Tonight. This episode was a repeat which has now been pulled from all future airings.” https://t.co/p8al31ayYg — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 28, 2018

Earlier in the week, Dobbs had gotten some attention for his own comments, with a tweet suggesting that the series of suspicious packages, so far numbering 14, were part of a Democratic conspiracy to benefit the political party in the upcoming midterm elections.

The tweet, which was deleted, read: "Fake News—Fake Bombs Who could possibly benefit by so much fakery? #MAGA #America First #Dobbs.”

Fox News anchor Lou Dobbs just tweeted (then deleted) the "fake bombs" conspiracy theory https://t.co/yyR056epkB pic.twitter.com/caoa7FaOKv — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) October 25, 2018

This wasn't the only incident suggesting a Soros conspiracy. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Wednesday deleted from Twitter a post he had made the day before in which he said, "We cannot allow Soros, Steyer, and Bloomberg to BUY this election! Get out and vote Republican November 6th. #MAGA."

Several media outlets including CNN and HuffPost reported on the incident, in which McCarthy referenced former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and billionaire Tom Steyer, who also had a suspicious package addressed to him intercepted last week at a mail facility.

Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy posted this tweet AFTER a bomb was sent to Soros' house. Up until a couple of minutes ago it was pinned to the top of his profile. pic.twitter.com/FEeKoPolHL — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 24, 2018

Speaking on CNN Sunday, Steyer said the tweet was "a straight-up anti-Semitic move, a classic attempt to separate Americans."

Follow USA TODAY reporter Mike Snider on Twitter: @MikeSnider.

