Four Seasons unveils luxury 24-day, $143,000 around-the-world package

Looking for a lavish around-the-world trip on one of the world’s most luxuriously appointed planes? It all can be yours if you’ve got an extra 24 days and a spare $143,000.

Four Seasons announced on Tuesday that its World of Adventures itinerary has now been added to the company’s 2019 Four Seasons Private Jet lineup. Four Seasons says the around-the-world itinerary is coming back next year “in response to popular demand.” Despite the hefty price tag (double occupancy), last year’s inaugural version of the trip sold out in seven months.

“The success of our Private Jet program speaks to our ability to understand the needs of the modern luxury consumer and craft an end-to-end Four Seasons experience that is unmatched in the market,” says J. Allen Smith, the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts CEO, says in a statement. “We are delivering an incredibly unique product and the demand from luxury travelers has been nothing short of remarkable, driving a record sellout in 2018, and the addition of another journey to our 2019 lineup.”

The $143,000 cost covers two people. There's a $14,300 supplement for solo travelers.

The 2019 journey begins Oct. 23 in Seattle, where travelers will assemble for an itinerary that continues on to Kyoto, Bali, the Seychelles, Rwanda, Marrakech, Bogotá and the Galápagos Islands before concluding in Miami.

The itinerary includes a mix of activities that includes a mix of adventure excursions, cultural outings, visits to UNESCO world heritage sites and general beach-bumming.

Lodging will be at local Four Seasons hotels or, for locations without a Four Seasons – at a local luxury option.

For some travelers, the transportation between the destinations might be its own highlight. Four Seasons will fly customers on the “Four Seasons Private Jet,” a Boeing 757 overhauled to include just 52 lie-flat seats in 2-by-2 configuration.

Four Seasons adds that each passenger “is provided with a generous 6.5 feet of personal space” and sit on leather seats “handcrafted in Italy and designed exclusively for Four Seasons” Each comes with a Mongolian cashmere blanket. Linens and goose-down pillows are available for when customers want to sleep as they fly between destinations.

The “Four Seasons Private Jet” is a Boeing 757 overhauled to include just 52 lie-flat seats in 2-by-2 configuration.

