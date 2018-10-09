Former Army Ranger Kris Paronto said he wanted to reach through the screen and "choke" former President Barack Obama after the one-time commander in chief referred to "wild conspiracy theories" surrounding the 2012 attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya, that left four Americans dead.

Paronto, a then-CIA contractor who was part of the response to the attack, made the comment during a Fox News interview Sunday.

"It’s disgusting," Paronto told Fox News host Pete Hegseth, adding that he thought it showed Obama to be a "narcissist" and "elitist."

"It just raises the bile inside of me. I had a hard time just watching the speech itself," he said.

"I just wanted to see what he had to say. And when that came across, I just wanted to reach through the screen and just grab him — grab him and choke him and say, ‘Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me that you’d have the gall to disgrace the memory of my teammates and what we did there that night by calling it conspiracy?’"

Paronto, who has publicly railed against what he says was a State Department order to "stand down" after his team first received word of the attack, accused Obama and others on the left of "rewriting history" when it comes to Beghazi because it "didn't fit their narrative."

Paronto also went after Obama on Twitter, suggesting the "cowardly" former president live through an event like the attack on the Benghazi compound.

I apologize all you @BarackObama minions, I was completely out of line telling Fox that BHusseinObama&I should be closed room to settle our differences for him leaving us to die in Libya then him & his media lying about it. Thank you for the correction Pres. Trump 🇺🇸. https://t.co/ZiyvRzj0Z6 — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) September 10, 2018

Paronto said his account was suspended for his response to one Twitter user on the topic of Benghazi.

The look you make when you’re tired, sitting at the airport waiting for a flight and you see your twitter account has been suspended for calling out a liberal hate group and their dumbass… https://t.co/17A362dcFy — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) September 9, 2018

A special congressional investigation into the Benghazi attack severely criticized the military, CIA and Obama administration officials for their responses and subsequent explanations to the American people.

