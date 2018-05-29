A Florida police K-9 officer will be suspended for five days after he posted a disturbing comment on Facebook in a thread about a "die-in" protest at a supermarket.

Information about the protest at Publix, where nationally-known Parkland student David Hogg and other students outlined 17 bodies in the parking lot, was posted on a Coral Springs/Parkland Facebook page, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

Brian Valenti, who has been with Coconut Creek Police Department for 23 years, wrote "hope some old lady loses control of her car in that lot" under a photo of Hogg, who organized the event.

A screenshot of the comment was sent to Coconut Creek commissioners and Police Chief Butch Arenal Saturday night, the Sun-Sentinel reports. The comment has since been deleted. Tuesday, the department announced it will suspend Valenti for five days without pay. He will also be required to complete sensitivity training.

Arenal said in a statement all city employees will receive a "refresher training on social media personal use," following this incident. He also said Valenti plans to directly apologize to organizers of the protest.

“He feels terrible and is very willing to apologize in person,” Rod Skirvin, a union leader and recently retired Coconut Creek detective, told the Sun-Suntinel.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg speaks during the March for Our Lives Rally in Washington, D.C. on March 24.

Following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., that left 17 people dead, Hogg has become a voice for stricter gun laws and an outspoken critic of the National Rifle Association.

