Florence weakened to a tropical storm overnight but continues to creep closer to the United States. And where and when it might strike remains a mystery.

Still almost 1,800 miles from the East Coast, the tropical storm remains a week away from a potential U.S. landfall, according to the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center.

After this brief weakening trend, it's forecast to restrengthen into a powerful Category 3 hurricane with 125 mph winds as it nears the U.S.

"It is far too soon to speculate what, if any, impacts Florence may have on the U.S. East Coast next week," the hurricane center said Thursday afternoon.

But in the meantime, waves from the distant storm will soon start to affect coastal communities.

"Regardless of Florence's eventual track, large swells emanating from the hurricane will reach Bermuda beginning on Friday and portions of the U.S. East Coast this weekend, resulting in life-threatening surf and rip currents," the hurricane center said.

Florence had winds of 60 mph Friday morning and was moving west at 7 mph.

Most storms in that region tend to curve away from the United States. But an unusually strong ridge of high pressure could block that path, weather.us meteorologist Ryan Maue said.

Also watching potential for Invest 92L to become #Helene and by next week threaten the Lesser Antilles and enter the Caribbean as a hurricane.

Isaac also enters the fray.

"If you live anywhere from coastal Georgia to coastal Massachusetts, start planning now," Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Bettes said.

Winds peaked at 130 mph Wednesday before weakening to 60 mph on Friday.

After Florence, at least two other storms are forecast to form in the Atlantic. Either could threaten North America by mid-month. The next two named storms would be Helene and Isaac.

Helene could enter the Caribbean as a hurricane next week, Maue said.

