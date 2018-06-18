HOUGHTON, Mich. — Storms moving across the Upper Peninsula washed out several roads in the Houghton and Hancock areas and created dozens of sinkholes across the Keweenaw Peninsula.

MLive.com reports that the storms that swept through the area early Sunday prompted officials in southern and central Houghton County to declare a Flash Flood Emergency.

Residents of the area say there have been emergency evacuations in some areas and some people are stranded.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, at least four major roads in the area were closed due to washouts and other complications from the flooding, WLUC-TV (Channel 6) reported.

The National Weather Service said that as much as six inches of rain fell in some areas and that law enforcement agencies are reporting that many roads are impassable and covered by debris. The weather service said that area residents are asked to stay off the roads until the "water subsides and the debris has been cleared."

Julie Williams, multimedia writer for Channel 6, shows live footage from Sunday afternoon at the corner of 6th Street and Agate Street in Houghton. She says the roads show exposed pipes and some are completely washed out.

Hey everybody, Michigan Tech and Houghton county need your prayers. Flash flooding since midnight today has created numerous washouts and sinkholes in the area. #prayforhoughton #prayforthehuskies pic.twitter.com/km9ajKnqPr — Olivia (@OliviaMVargo) June 17, 2018

