A photo of one of the earliest Gerber babies posing with today's Gerber baby has blown up the Internet - Twitter, to be specific.

Most of us know of the newest Gerber baby, Lucas Warren, because he's adorable AND he's the first Gerber baby to have Down syndrome.

He stole the world's heart when his adorable photos hit the web last February.

He's stealing the show again, but this time he's not doing it alone.

The first Gerber baby

Ann Turner Cook, the first-ever Gerber Baby who recently celebrated her 91st birthday, posing with this year's spokesbaby is blowing up Twitter.

According to Gerber spokeswoman Bernadette Tortorella, the Warren family was vacationing near Cook and asked Gerber if the company could arrange a meet-up.

Cook's grandson, Chris Colin, shared the image over the weekend. And if you ask me, this is too much cuteness for one photo!

My grandmother was the Gerber baby. It was a funny bit of trivia, never made her rich or got us free strained peas or anything. But last week she got to meet the company's newest spokesbaby, named Lucas. Pretty pretttty cute. pic.twitter.com/u7ddWaM1Ed — Chris Colin (@chriscolin3000) June 4, 2018

Baby Lucas also recently wrapped his first ad campaign for Gerber, called "Make Every Little Bite Count." More news on that will come later, but for now, here's a sneak peek at the adorable photos:

The 2018 Gerber Spokesbaby, Lucas Warren, recently wrapped his first ad campaign for Gerber, called "Make Every Little Bite Count."

More about Lucas, the first Gerber baby with Down syndrome:

