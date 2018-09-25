First-ever Boeing 777 makes final flight to Arizona air museum

The world's first Boeing 777 made its final flight to an Arizona museum last week.

The U.S. jetmaker and Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific announced it donated the history-making aircraft to the Pima Air & Space Museum in Tucson. The jet, registration number B-HNL, made its final flight from Hong Kong to Tucson on Sept. 18.

That aircraft was the same that flew Boeing's first-ever 777 flight on June 12, 1994. The jet flew as a test airplane for several years before it eventually joined Cathay Pacific's fleet in 2000. It was retired in May after 18 years of service, the airline said.

CNN reports the plane served 20,519 flights for Cathay, adding up to an incredible 49,687 hours of flying time.

The plane will be permanently displayed at the museum along around 350 other notable aircraft.

More: Huge spelling mistake painted on Cathay Pacific airplane

More: American Airlines teams up with Zoe's Kitchen for healthier in-flight food

TODAY IN THE SKY: Behind the scenes at the Boeing factory

Behind the scenes at the Boeing factory

PHOTO TOUR: Behind the scenes at the Boeing factory in South Carolina

Behind the scenes at Boeing's 787 factory in South Carolina (2018)

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com