WASHINGTON — Mark Inch, the director of the embattled federal Bureau of Prisons, abruptly announced his resignation Friday, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

There was no immediate reason provided for the departure of Inch, who assumed leadership of the country's largest detention system in September.

As director, Inch oversaw 122 facilities, 39,000 staffers and 186,000 inmates.

Inch’s resignation also comes as the White House was staging a summit on prison reform.

