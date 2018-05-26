Laurie Holt holds a photograph of her son Josh at her home in Riverton, Utah, in July 2016.

Rick Bowmer, AP

An American held in Venezuela for nearly two years on weapons charges has been released and is on his way home, with a pit stop at the White House.

President Trump hailed the release on Twitter Saturday morning, saying Utah resident Josh Holt would land in Washington, D.C., later in the day and be reunited with his family.

"The great people of Utah will be very happy!" Trump said.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, announced that Holt and his Venezuelan wife Thamy were released, saying "I could not be more honored to be able to reunite Josh with his sweet, long-suffering family in Riverton."

Holt had gone to Venezuela in June 2016 to marry Thamy, who he met online while looking for Spanish-speaking Mormons who could help him improve his Spanish. He was arrested on weapons charges and accused of being a spy.

“We are grateful to all who participated in this miracle,” Holt’s family said in a statement.

The Miami Herald reported that Holt had been among those inside the Helicoide prison during a rebellion against guards last week.

"People are trying to break in my room and kill me," Holt posted on Facebook at the time. "WHAT DO WE DO?"

In a Facebook video, Holt said, “I’m calling on the people of America: I need your help to get me out of this place. I’ve been begging my government for two years. They seem to be doing things, but I’m still here and now my life is threatened. How long do I have to suffer here? How long do my kids have to go asking for their mom and daddy?”

The Herald said Holt was a former Mormon missionary who was detained in Caracas along with his wife, Thamara Caleño, on charges his legal team claimed were false. Venezuela contended Holt was a spy involved in trying to destabilize the country.

The socialist nation on South America's northern coast has long been in crisis, with food and medicine shortages that have prompted hundreds of thousands of residents to flee.

After Nicolas Maduro was re-elected president for a second, six-year term Sunday, Vice President Pence called the vote a "sham," and the Trump administration imposed new sanctions.

Following the vote, Maduro expelled U.S. charge d’affaires Todd Robinson and his deputy for allegedly conspiring to sabotage the vote by pressuring opposition parties to boycott the election, which had the lowest voter turnout in decades.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman Bob Corker, R-Tenn., met with Maduro on Friday amid speculation Holt's imprisonment was on the agenda. The Venezuelan government released 20 activists from prison the same day.

Good news about the release of the American hostage from Venezuela. Should be landing in D.C. this evening and be in the White House, with his family, at about 7:00 P.M. The great people of Utah will be very happy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2018

BREAKING: Senator Hatch has secured the release of Utahn Josh Holt from Venezuela. #utpol pic.twitter.com/q9bPIVHgmk — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) May 26, 2018

Contributing: Associated Press

