LAREDO — A crowd of people, some with white candles clutched in their hands, stood around a food truck area on San Bernardo Avenue on Wednesday night, listening to two men singing and strumming their guitars. Some focused on the players, others darted to faces in the crowd or the ground below.

They were gathered this night to remember four women whose lives were cut short this month when police say Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz killed them execution-style and left their bodies in a rural part of Webb County. A fifth woman survived and alerted authorities. Ortiz is charged with four counts of murder.

Yolanda Ruiz, the sister of one of the victims, Claudine Ann Luera, was among those who attended Wednesday night's vigil, hosted by a Laredo councilwoman, expressing her grief and appreciation of the community's support.

"Her and the other victims did not deserve the way this happened," she said to the crowd. "And it's been a very difficult time, but knowing we've got the support from everybody, it's just at least a little bit comforting to us."

Family members of other victims followed Ruiz in taking the podium.

The arrest of the veteran Border Patrol agent in the shooting deaths of four women occurred Saturday in this Texas border city. Authorities have not said what Ortiz's motive may have been for the alleged killings, but they described him as earning the women's trust and said he knew at least some of the victims.

The veteran Border Patrol agent confessed to killing all four women and pointed police to the location of the bodies, according to investigators, who said Ortiz told them of his disdain for Laredo's sex worker community and that he carried out the alleged murders “to eradicate all the prostitutes."

The women, who all died between Sept. 3 and Sept. 15, have been identified as: Melissa Ramirez, 29, Luera, 42, Griselda Alicia Hernandez Cantú, 35, and Nikki Enriquez, 28, a transgender woman who also went by the name Janelle. Authorities released the identity of Cantú on Wednesday.

A fifth woman, Erika Peña, was able to escape and alert authorities.

Ortiz remains jailed and his bail has been set at more than $2.5 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

