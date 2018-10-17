Facebook wants to you to spend $199 to $349 to install its version of a connected, talking video speaker, like Amazon's Echo, into your home. It has a camera that follows you as you move for video calls and the ability to track what you're doing.

Stop the laughter for a moment. This isn't a joke. Facebook is actually serious.

In announcing the Portal product (as in "Hey, Portal,") Facebook bent over backwards to assure consumers that it takes your privacy seriously.

That strategy took several steps backward Wednesday with the admission that yes, indeed, Facebook did want to track your calls and sell ads based on the data elsewhere on Facebook.

“We may use this information to inform the ads we show you across our platforms," Facebook told the tech news site ReCode. " Other general usage data, such as aggregate usage of apps, etc., may also feed into the information that we use to serve ads.”

That's a far cry from what Facebook has been telling consumers on the Portal website.

"Portal was created with privacy, safety and security in mind," the company says. "Facebook doesn’t listen to, view or keep the contents of your Portal video calls. Your Portal conversations stay between you and the people you’re calling."

Except that Facebook also notes who you've called, where both parties live, and how often the two of you interact with one another.

Jessica Groopman, an analyst with Kaleido Insights, says Facebook's admission "certainly won't help them build consumer trust."

The Portal product is slated for a November 14 release, where it will compete with two video speakers from Amazon (the latest edition of the Echo Show, for $229, and in stores now, and the new Google Home Hub, $149, set for release on October 22.

In attempting to compete, Facebook will the new kid on the block, vs. two companies with long histories of consumer facing. Both Amazon and Google have their products prominently displayed at retail stores like Best Buy and Target, for instance.

Groopman says selling the Portal will "be a tough road," for Facebook. "Not only are they not in the smart speaker category, they're also suffering from trust issues that others don't have."

We reached out to Facebook for comment but didn't get a reply.

