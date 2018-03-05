The Goldbergs goes right to the source for its latest ‘80s pop-culture embrace: Rick Moranis will make a rare guest-voice appearance in an episode that pays tribute to his popular 1987 film, Spaceballs.

Moranis, who largely quit acting in 1997 to focus on his family, will reprise his iconic villain, Dark Helmet, from the Mel Brooks' Star Wars parody in the May 9 episode (ABC, Wednesdays, 8 ET/PT).

Moranis voices the character in one of young film enthusiast Adam Goldberg’s dreams, as Adam (Sean Giambrone) “encounters Dark Helmet storming his bedroom to battle with the Schwartz,” a play on Star Wars’ The Force, according to a description. Adam “promises to get a sequel to Spaceballs produced before waking up.”

Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg, who grew up a fan of Moranis and Brooks, worked for several weeks to get a commitment from Moranis, who has only done a few voice roles after a career that spanned SCTV, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and Ghostbusters.

“I truly think Rick Moranis gave the most underrated and brilliant comedic performance in any ‘80s movie as Dark Helmet,” Goldberg said in a statement. “I’ve been a lifelong fan of his work and became obsessed with having him reprise the role on my show. As an added bonus, maybe this even gets Spaceballs back in the conversation, and I can get my dream of helping make a sequel!”

