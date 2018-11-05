Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver arrives at federal court, Monday, April 30, 2018, in New York.

Mark Lennihan, AP

ALBANY, N.Y. — Former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, once one of New York's most powerful figures, was convicted Friday of taking in more than $4 million in bribes and kickbacks.

A federal jury in Manhattan found Silver, a Democrat from Manhattan, guilty of all seven felony counts he was facing.

Silver was found to have pocketed $4 million that was disguised as legal payments from law firms specializing in real estate and asbestos claims.

In return, he steered research dollars to a Columbia University cancer researcher who was directing clients to him, which he referred to the asbestos firm. He directed Glenwood Management, a major real-estate firm and campaign donor, to the real estate law firm.

More: Former N.Y. Assembly speaker Sheldon Silver's conviction overturned

More: Public-corruption cases just got harder to prove

"Sheldon Silver, the former New York State Assembly Speaker, took an oath to act in the best interests of the people of New York State," U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said in a statement. "As a unanimous jury found, he sold his public office for private greed."

Silver is expected to be sentenced in July.

He told reporters outside the courtroom that he was disappointed but was confident in his chances on appeal.

“I feel disappointed at this point,” Silver said, according to the Associated Press. “I am very confident that the judicial process will play out in may favor,” he said.

It's the second time a jury found Silver, 74, guilty of the crimes.

His first conviction came in 2015 but it was reversed in 2017 after the U.S. Supreme Court narrowed the interpretation of the law he was charged under.

Silver, who has maintained his innocence, faces up to 20 years in prison.

He was convicted of four counts of honest services mail fraud, two counts of extortion and one count of money laundering.

Silver was originally sentenced to 12 years in 2015 before his original conviction was overturned.

He's not the only former top lawmaker in Albany to face a retrial this year.

Former Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos, a Republican from Nassau County, and his son, Adam Skelos, were convicted in 2015 of extortion, fraud and bribery.

But like Silver, the Supreme Court's decision helped invalidate their convictions in 2017.

A retrial is set for June.

Silver, meanwhile, was one of New York's infamous "three men in a room" during his two-decade stint as a legislative leader, negotiating state budgets and key legislation from 1994 through early 2015.

His first conviction forced him out of the Legislature, where he had served since 1977.

Jon Campbell reports for the USA TODAY NETWORKS Albany, N.Y., bureau.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com