Elon Musk SpaceX Tesla Boring
SpaceX, Tesla and The Boring Company founder Elon Musk speaks at the 2018 SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition, in Hawthorne, California on July 22, 2018.
ROBYN BECK, AFP/Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he is personally excited about the company's plans for a pickup, which he describes as "really futuristic-like cyberpunk."

During an interview on the Recode Decode podcast, Musk talked about upcoming products Tesla is designing, including an updated Roadster, a semi-truck and a pickup.

"It’s gonna be like a really futuristic-like cyberpunk, 'Blade Runner' pickup truck," Musk said. "It’s gonna be awesome, it’s gonna be amazing. This will be heart-stopping. It stops my heart."

Musk said he didn't know whether many people would want to buy the truck.

"It’s something I’ve been wanting to make for a long time," he said. "If there’s only a small number of people that like that truck, I guess we’ll make a more conventional truck in the future. But it’s the thing that I am personally most fired up about."

Musk touted the electric pickup in June, saying it would boast "crazy" features including dual motor all-wheel drive and "suspension that dynamically adjusts for load." Musk said the truck would also parallel park itself.

Last quarter, Tesla delivered a rare profit as the company started reaping benefits of boosting production of its Model 3 vehicle.

More: US regulators subpoenaed Tesla Model 3 production forecasts, data

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com