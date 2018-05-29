Damage cars displaced by floodwaters along Main Street in Ellicott City, Md. on May 27, 2018.

The second "1-in-1,000" year flood in two years devastated quaint Ellicott City, Md., on Sunday, leaving residents to ask: Did the city or Howard County do enough after the first flood to prepare for the next one?

"Tremendous progress has been made since the tragic flooding that occurred July 30, 2016," a Howard County master plan report said just last week. The county also announced the installation of a new flood warning system, including new stream gauges, which was scheduled to be installed next month.

Howard County executive Allan Kittleman, at a Monday press conference, said about 30% of the flood mitigation efforts the county had been tackling since the July 2016 flood had been completed: “We’ve done a lot, but you can’t get that much done in 22 months. It wasn’t like we had not done anything," he said.

“Ellicott City was as prepared as it could be," Kittleman said. "When you have 8 inches coming down, terrible things can happen. ... Something like this is so devastatingly strong it is difficult to handle.”

Howard County Public Works Director James Irvin said work was being done. “We have been restricting channels to handle stormwater, and religiously keeping them cleaned out," he said. "They were just cleaned out about two weeks ago. … We are also working on making the culverts bigger.”

Some city residents said the county prioritized getting businesses and residents back up and running — but not preventing another disaster. Many think it’s because they had the mindset that it was a thousand-year storm and wouldn’t happen again. Other factors: slow bureaucracy of government, continued development throughout the region and little changes in flood mitigation efforts.

Ellicott City resident Ron Peters has been meeting with other citizens and property owners since 2015 on a flood work group that works hand-in-hand with Howard County’s government. He and the other members of the group have come up with dozens of solutions but have been waiting for three years to see any large changes.

“It’s study after study after study. That’s all they do is conduct studies,” he said. “It’s just another way for them to not actually do anything.”

“We can’t keep losing people to this madness," said Jason Barnes, also an Ellicott City business owner. "These floods go from inches to feet in the blink of an eye. No amount of detection or warnings are going to help. This area isn’t worth saving if it’s going to cost people’s lives.”

The city is no stranger to flooding: In fact, Ellicott City has flooded 15 or so times in the past couple of centuries," Forbes magazine reported. It sits near the Patapsco River and is in a valley. For this reason alone, the region is prone to flooding.

Kittleman said residents and business owners now have tough decisions to make, according to the Baltimore Sun. He said the county would support businesses, whether they decide to rebuild or to move on.

For instance, getting flood insurance around old Ellicott City was an expensive proposition before.

But now, those who are pondering the next comeback don’t even want to think about how much it might cost. And many business owners are still paying off the debt they incurred after the last flood smashed their businesses and properties.

Nathan Sowers, owner of the River House Pizza Co., an outdoor eatery in the old mill town’s business district, said that after all the hard work rebuilding from the 2016 flood, he’s feeling a bit overwhelmed at attempting yet another comeback.

“We’ll see. It takes a lot of money and a lot of time, a lot of energy. We’ll just have to assess it,” he continued, speaking near a bridge where several crushed cars were swept into a muddy tributary’s banks.

Peters said that “it’s like all of us are screaming to fix it and no one cares. We’re just a little blip here in Howard County. No one seems to care that this is going to keep happening. It’s just red tape and bureaucracy.”

The rain on Sunday, about 8 inches in as little as three hours, was exceptional: “In a normal heavy rain … you wouldn’t see this amount of flooding, where you see cars floating down the road,” said Mike Muccilli, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “This was a true flash flood.”

