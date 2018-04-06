A woman holding an Apple iPhone X on the beach.

The start of summer signals peak shutterbug season. From graduations, weddings and family vacations to those long, lazy days sleeping in late and running through sprinklers— ’tis the season to get super snap-happy!

But then what? Once we capture all those great memories, how do we share, store, organize and actually appreciate them? According to estimates by market research firm InfoTrends, people around the world took more than 1.2 trillion digital photos in 2017.

Here are a few simple solutions to help capture the little things that really make life great— and save them in a way to relive it again and again.

Sharing Is Caring

Saving and sharing photos via a smartphone has changed in a big way in the past few years. You likely know how to upload your pictures and videos to Facebook or Instagram, but what about sharing them directly with family and friends? (Don’t be the annoying relative who group-texts 50 vacation photos.)

On an iPhone, use AirDrop to share photos and video directly between Apple phones, iPads, Macs via a wireless Bluetooth or WiFi connection. (You might be surprised how many people have no idea this exists.)

Go to Settings > General > AirDrop to make sure it’s toggled on and set to share with either your “contacts only” or “everyone” around you. Select a photo or a group of photos and tap the share button (a box with an arrow pointing up). Your potential photo recipients must have their AirDrop "on" as well, and then their device should show up under the AirDrop menu. Tap that to share instantly.

You can pick dozens of photos and videos, which will transfer over in a matter of seconds. (Make sure to remind whomever you’re sharing them with to choose “Accept” when they start showing up on their device.)

If you’re going from Android to Android, use the super-fast Files Go app by Google. It’s incredibly simple: Once you install the app, it automatically finds all the media on your device. Tap the “Files” tab on the bottom and under “Transfer securely without Internet” and tap “Send.” Enter your name and, if your friend has the app installed as well, you’ll see their name pop up. Now you can choose Images or Video from the menu, and transfer safely and securely in just seconds. It’s like AirDrop but for Android!

If you’re moving photos between Android and iPhone or vice-versa, grab the free Send Anywhere app (iOS, Android) to effortlessly swap them no matter what phones you’re both using.

The digital digital Aura Frame displays a wide variety of photos.

RIP Photo Albums?

Photo albums aren’t dead, they just look a whole lot different these days. You don’t need plastic pages packed with pictures (say that 10 times fast) when the digital Aura Frame can display all your family photos for you.

Aura automatically creates photo collections of the people you take pictures of most often, edits out blurry or bad photos, and has unlimited storage. You can even let your closest friends and family contribute their own photos to your frame, and vice-versa. And it’s all private.

If you really want to show off, you can go all-out with something like Samsung’s The Frame TV, which instantly changes from an ultra-sharp 4K TV to a gorgeous art frame as soon as you turn it off. Use it to display your favorite family snapshots — front and center.

Boombox lets users design a custom keepsake box filled with messages and photos.

Boombox Gifts is another remarkable memory keeper. It mixes the best of old and new and makes an unforgettable family heirloom in the process. You and as many others as you want can upload up to 150 photos and messages to a private web page, then experts customize, design and print those memories out on five-by-seven-inch cards that go into a keepsake box. There’s a DIY option too, which cuts the cost down quite a bit. Prices start at $100 and rise up to $295 for the "Deluxe" version.

Save Yourself

Storing photos for the long term seems more complicated than it really is. You don’t need a stack of USB drives packed with photo backups, just save them to a cloud service like the Google Photos app or Apple’s iCloud.

Google Photos (iOS, Android) is the best free tool around — even on an iPhone! Once you download the app, you can save an unlimited number of photos and videos in high quality on Google’s own cloud servers, and view them from any device. You get 15GB of free storage. But if you run out or go over that limit, Google automatically scales all your photos down to 16MP and videos down to 1080 (which is what use usually shoot on a smartphone anyway), and you have to buy additional cloud storage space starting at $1.99 per month for 100GB. The upside though is that 15GB is plenty of storage for the average person.

If you’re an Apple diehard or have an iPhone and just don’t want to use Google’s service you can opt for the iCloud Photo Library to hold your precious moments. iCloud isn’t any less reliable than Google Photos, but the one big difference is that iCloud will save all your photos and videos in their original quality, so you have to pay for additional storage after you’ve used up your first 5GB (as long as you own an Apple device -- otherwise, it just lets you store 1 GB for free.) Plans are pretty cheap, starting at $0.99 for an additional 50GB, but Google’s totally free option is a better option for all but the most finicky photogs.

You get 15GB of free storage - no matter what the picture quality - with Google Cloud. After you use up your free 15GB, everything is automatically scaled down to 1080p or 16MP unless you pay.

The Future Is Now

Your smartphone is probably just fine for taking still photos and videos, but for the last few months, I’ve been using a new gadget that tips off the future of family photography. It’s a VR point-and-shoot camera that captures everything you see — in the way you see it.

Lenovo Mirage Solo Camera has two 13MP cameras on the front and Google’s new VR180 format.

It’s called the Lenovo Mirage Solo Camera. With two 13MP cameras on the front and Google’s new VR180 format, it’s like having a wide-angle 3D window into every moment you shoot. You can snap photos or shoot video and see them on your phone or stream them to your TV or live to YouTube. Or, you can even go all-out and use the Mirage Solo VR headset to truly take a mini-vacation back in time.

It’s hard to describe how amazing this to those who haven't experienced it, but I’ll try. Recently, I was on a work trip and was going to miss my daughter’s big track meet. My husband filmed it with the Solo Camera. A few hours later, and half a world away, I watched it with the VR headset. I actually cried. I felt like I was there. I’ve never experienced anything like it before.

It’s not perfect yet, as Ed Baig mentions in his earlier review, but it’s the first time we’ve seen this kind of camera, and an affordable, untethered VR geared for non-geeks. Overall, it’s an amazing new twist on family memory-keeping, and I predict it's a big "what's-next" in personal photography.



Jennifer Jolly is an Emmy Award-winning consumer tech contributor and host of USA TODAY's digital video show TECH NOW. Email her at jj@techish.com. Follow her on Twitter @JenniferJolly.

