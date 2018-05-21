A pause in the U.S. trade war with China is giving a lift to stocks to start the week.

After finishing lower three of the past four weeks, the Dow opened sharply higher amid signs of a thaw in the trade dispute with China. In early trading, the blue-chip average was up nearly 300 points and back above 25,000 for the first time since early March, with all 30 stocks in the index higher. Aircraft maker Boeing and Caterpillar, which makes heavy earth-moving equipment, were leading the Dow higher with gains of more than 2.5%.

One of the biggest risks facing stocks in recent weeks has been fear that a full-blown trade war with China, the world's second-biggest economy, would break out and hurt global growth and corporate earnings. But over the weekend, Steven Mnuchin, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, citing "progress" in trade talks, said the U.S. was "putting the trade war on hold."

"News of progress in the discussions between the U.S. and China appears to have investors focusing on "opportunities" as well as risks, John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer Asset Management, told clients in a note.

The temporary reprieve on the trade-war front, however, isn't the only thing on the minds of investors. Here are some key things Wall Street will be watching this week:

Dow turning positive for year

The Dow Jones industrial average kicks off the week fractionally lower for the year, and looks set to turn positive and get back above the 25,000 level. The three other major U.S. stock indexes, the large-company Standard & Poor's 500, the tech-stock dominated Nasdaq and the small-company Russell 2000 are all trading higher in 2018.

Rising dollar's impact on stocks

The U.S. greenback, which has been surging higher vs. foreign currencies, is at a five-month high. And while a strong buck is signaling economic strength, it's a negative for companies that get a large chunk of their sales from overseas. That's because a stronger dollar makes U.S. goods and services sold abroad more expensive, which could cause both sales and earnings growth to slow.

Small stocks, however, are shielded from the negative impact of a strong dollar because they get most, if not all, of their sales in the U.S. That insulation from currency challenges is a big reason why the Russell 2000 last week became the first of the U.S. stock indexes to break out to a fresh record high following the 10% correction back in February.

Retail earnings in spotlight

While the first-quarter earnings season -- the best quarterly results since late 2010 -- is winding down, a slew of earnings results from many of the nation's top retailers will be reported this week. Investors will be looking to see how the U.S. shopper is feeling, and how store-focused retailers are faring as sales turn increasingly online, when companies such as Kohl's, Coach, Ralph Lauren, Target, Tiffany, Best Buy and Gap report quarterly results.

