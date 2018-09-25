President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018.

Richard Drew, AP

Trump to put pressure on Iran at UN Security Council

President Donald Trump on Wednesday is expected to tell world leaders at a session of the United Nations Security Council they must find new ways to punish countries — specifically Iran — that flout the council's resolutions limiting weapons of mass destruction. The Security Council session comes a day after Trump blasted Iranian leaders for sowing "chaos, death and destruction" in a speech to the General Assembly that also emphasized his "America First" view of national sovereignty over globalism. The speech began awkwardly when world leaders laughed at Trump's boast that his administration "has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country."

Kavanaugh hearing: Sex crimes prosecutor to lead questioning for GOP

Already-high tensions may continue to rise Wednesday as lawmakers and lawyers for the women accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct near a showdown. Senators were still openly feuding over processes and precedents in terse letters and emails late Tuesday, and Rachel Mitchell, an Arizona sex crimes prosecutor, was chosen to take the lead for Republicans in questioning Dr. Christine Blasey Ford about her allegations that Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed, groped her and tried to remove her clothes at a party in the early 1980s when they were teens. The move comes a day after Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for adult film star and alleged Donald Trump mistress Stormy Daniels, said that a third woman, a former US Mint employee, would come forward with information of a sexual nature about Kavanaugh and his high school friend Mark Judge. Kavanaugh has vehemently denied all accusations of sexual misconduct against him.

Fed decision: Consumers can expect to pay more for credit

The Federal Reserve is set Wednesday to raise its benchmark interest rate for the third time this year and eighth time since late 2015 amid an improving economy. The increases have started pushing up consumer borrowing costs, particularly for credit cards, adjustable-rate mortgages and home equity lines of credit. But savings rates are also rising as rate increases have finally pushed up one-year certificate of deposit rates from less than 1 percent to near 2 percent, especially at some online and community banks.

Debate over freezing fuel economy standards heats up

The fight over the Trump administration’s proposal to freeze federal fuel economy standards gets a third public hearing Wednesday. The Environmental Protection Agency has been arguing that freezing fuel economy standards at 2020 levels and putting aside tougher restrictions due to take effect in 2022 will improve safety and keep prices lower. California and several other states have sued the EPA over the move to banish tougher fuel standards. The states and environmentalists argue that more fuel-efficient vehicles are needed to combat the effects of climate change. The hearing, which takes place in Pittsburgh, follows similar ones this week in Fresno, California, and Dearborn, Michigan.

Study raises questions whether Americans are ready for partial self-driving cars

Most drivers don't understand the limitations of advanced safety technology installed on new vehicles, according to a new study by AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. The findings, released Wednesday, indicate that American drivers overestimate the capabilities of features such as blind-spot monitoring systems, automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control. "I think there's a general assumption among members of the public that technologies in vehicles today will do things for us," said Jake Nelson, director of traffic safety advocacy and research for AAA, adding that it's important for dealers, automakers and rental car companies to educate drivers.

