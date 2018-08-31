WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump will travel to Paris to participate in a November 11 commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders announced Friday.

"The President’s participation in this event will highlight the sacrifices that Americans have made, not only during World War I but also in the century since, in the name of liberty," Sanders said in a statement.

Trump gets along well with French President Emmanuel Macron, who has sometimes been jokingly referred to as the "Trump whisperer" because he has managed to form a unique bond with the American president. Trump traveled to Paris last year to celebrate Bastille Day at Macron's invitation.

Armistice Day marks the signing of an agreement between U.S. allies and Germany at 11 a.m. on November 11, 1918 in France. The agreement brought an end to four years of fighting in Europe.

More than 116,000 Americans and nearly 1.4 million French troops died in World War I.

While Trump is in Europe, he also will visit Ireland "to renew the deep and historic ties between our two nations," Sanders said.

Later in November, Trump will attend the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Group of Twenty is an international forum that brings together the world's 20 leading industrialized nations and nations with emerging economies. The group represents 85 percent of world GDP and about two-thirds of the world's population.

"The G20 Summit will be an opportunity for the President to highlight his pro-growth economic policies on an international stage and meet bilaterally with other key world leaders," Sanders said.

The president also will visit Colombia to talk to government officials there about greater collaboration on counter-narcotics and security efforts, she said.

Trump has asked Vice President Mike Pence to travel to Singapore in November to represent the administration at the United States–Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit and the East Asia Summit, Sanders said. He will also travel to Papua, New Guinea for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings.

"The Vice President will highlight the United States’ vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific, based on respect for sovereignty, the rule of law, and the principles of free, fair, and reciprocal trade," Sanders said.

