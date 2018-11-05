WASHINGTON — Documents show doctors and officials are months behind in producing a court-ordered risk assessment for would-be Ronald Reagan assassin John Hinckley Jr.

Washington TV station WRC-TV reports a deadline for the review of Hinckley and his danger to the public passed in January without completion.

According to the station, a judge ordered prosecutors and Hinckley’s defense attorneys to notify the court by Friday about their availability for a hearing to discuss the future of Hinckley’s “convalescent leave.”

Hinckley was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 1981 shooting and spent decades in a mental hospital before being released to live with his mother in Williamsburg, Virginia, in 2016.

The risk assessment was a provision of his release.

