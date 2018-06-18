Let’s take a whirlwind tour and run down all of the exciting rides, attractions, lands, shows, and other developments that the Disney parks have in store. Mouse ear hats are optional.

The Walt Disney Co. just delivered the next salvo in its bidding war with Comcast for a collection of assets being sold by Twenty-First Century Fox.

Disney raised its bid to $38 per Fox share in cash and stock, or about $70.4 billion, surpassing its original deal for $52.4 billion made in December 2017.

Last week, Comcast made its own offer of $65 billion, about a 20 percent premium to Disney's, after a federal judge approved AT&T's $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner.

Disney's move comes as Fox's board convenes Wednesday for a regularly scheduled meeting where it was expected to consider Comcast's $65 billion bid for the assets it is looking to sell, including its TV and movie studios.

"We are extremely proud of the businesses we have built at 21st Century Fox, and firmly believe that this combination with Disney will unlock even more value for shareholders as the new Disney continues to set the pace at a dynamic time for our industry," said Rupert Murdoch, the executive chairman of 21st Century Fox, in a statement Wednesday. "We remain convinced that the combination of 21CF's iconic assets, brands and franchises with Disney's will create one of the greatest, most innovative companies in the world."

Wall Street analysts expect a heated bidding war between Comcast and Disney for Fox's assets, which also include Fox's 30 percent share of streaming service Hulu and a 39 percent stake in U.K.-based pay-TV and broadband provider Sky.

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts has stated interest in the Fox studios' content and its international assets, which also include Mumbai-headquartered media company Star India Star.

"We believe our proposed acquisition of Fox would not only enhance our domestic positions in distribution and content but would take us to global reach and additional growth in these businesses," he said last week.

Fox's movies and TV content — films such as Avatar and series such as The Simpsons — are vital to Disney, too. CEO Robert Iger has said they would enhance its planned subscription video service, expected to begin streaming in 2019.

"Disney can still prioritize direct-to-consumer initiatives without Fox, but its propositions to consumers and creators of content would be stronger with Fox but weaker without those businesses," said Brian Wieser, an analyst with Pivotal Research Group, in a note to investors this week. He downgraded Disney shares from a Hold to Sell. "For this reason, the absence of a Fox transaction would be subjectively negative for Disney."

The Comcast-Disney bidding war for Fox is just one of a wave of deals expected in the wake of the AT&T-Time Warner merger approval as longtime media and entertainment companies seek to strengthen their own positions countering newer, tech-savvy players such as Netflix, Amazon, Facebook and Google.

These machinations will mean a lot for consumers as media companies bolster their content collections for even better streaming services. "All of these deals are still just the beginning. They are the ones on the table now," said Jim Nail, principal analyst for research firm Forrester. "I fully expect to see a whole lot more happening before the end of the year."

