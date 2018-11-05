North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shake hands at the Workers' Party of Korea headquarters in Pyongyang on May 9, 2018.

If President Trump is successful in convincing Kim Jong Un to dismantle North Korea’s nuclear weapons program the effort would be unprecedented in its size and complexity, analysts say.

“This would be the biggest undertaking by the international community when it comes to denuclearization or disarmament,” said Olli Heinonen, an arms control expert at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a national security think-tank.

If Trump and Kim reach an agreement, the process could take years and cost hundreds of millions of dollars, Heinonen said.

Trump will meet with Kim on June 12 in Singapore to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Both sides say they hope for a breakthrough.

The United States has said its objective is the complete dismantling of North Korea’s nuclear program and the elimination of its weapons stockpile. It is not clear what, if anything, North Korea will agree to at the summit or what Kim means by denuclearization.

In developing a plan to denuclearize North Korea disarmament experts would look to several successful precedents. But none of them have involved a country with a program as advanced and large as North Korea.

John Bolton, Trump’s national security adviser, said that the dismantling of Libya’s nuclear program in 2003 might serve as a model.

“One thing that Libya did that led us to overcome our skepticism was that they allowed American and British observers into all their nuclear related sites,” Bolton told CBS News recently. “It wasn't a question of relying on international mechanisms. We saw them in ways we had never seen before.”

But Libya’s program was not nearly as advanced as North Korea and the country had not already stockpiled weapons. “It would have taken them about five years to produce enough material for one weapon,” Heinonen said.