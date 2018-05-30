Democrats praised conservative Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy on Wednesday for defending the FBI against President Trump's charges that it used an informant to "spy" on the Trump campaign.

"I'm frankly grateful to Congressman Gowdy that he has stepped forward and made such a clear and forceful statement," Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., said on CNN.

Gowdy said Tuesday night on Fox News that the FBI used the informant properly to investigate Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and was not targeting Trump. The informant, a retired American professor and foreign policy expert for Republican presidents, reportedly talked to some of Trump's campaign advisers who had ties to Russia.

Gowdy, a member of the House Intelligence Committee and chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, was one of nine members of Congress allowed to see classified information about FBI informant Stefan Halper during briefings with the Justice Department last week.

"I am even more convinced that the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do when they got the information they got, and that it has nothing to do with Donald Trump," Gowdy said.

Gowdy, a former federal prosecutor, said the FBI was just doing what Trump said it should do.

"It was Trump himself who said, 'I didn't collude with Russia but if anyone did, I want the FBI to find that out,'" Gowdy said.

The president has accused the FBI of spying on his campaign because they were biased against him. He has dubbed the bureau's actions "spygate."

With Spies, or “Informants” as the Democrats like to call them because it sounds less sinister (but it’s not), all over my campaign, even from a very early date, why didn’t the crooked highest levels of the FBI or “Justice” contact me to tell me of the phony Russia problem? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2018

Coons said Gowdy "is stepping forward and putting to rest the baseless allegations by President Trump."

"Our president has a long history of rolling out baseless accusations and conspiracy theories from his role before he was president in arguing that President Obama was not an American to his claim right after the campaign that 3 million illegals had voted without any proof or evidence to his claim that President Obama had tapped his phone in Trump Tower without any evidence," Coons said on CNN.

He continued: "Frankly, this undermines the United States around the world. It suggests we have a national leader who traffics in conspiracy theories."

Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., a fierce Trump critic, tweeted: "Thank you Trey Gowdy for speaking the truth."

Democratic candidate Andrew Janz, who is running against House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., also touted Gowdy's comments.

Trey Gowdy just debunked Devin Nunes’s claim that the FBI put a “spy” in the Trump campaign. Now waiting for Nunes to create another fake scandal. https://t.co/1S8QGzQbtc — Andrew Janz (@JanzforCongress) May 30, 2018

In addition to Gowdy, Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida has defended the FBI's use of an informant.

"As far as what I have seen to date, it appears that there was an investigation not of the campaign but of certain individuals who have a history that we should be suspicious of that predate the presidential campaign of 2015, 2016," the senator said last Sunday on ABC’s This Week.

"When individuals like that are in the orbit of a major political campaign in America, the FBI...should look at people like that," Rubio said.

