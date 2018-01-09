Cheese pizza

Wednesday is the day to celebrate that fabled fallback order – when you can't decide or agree on what toppings you want on your pizza – it's National Cheese Pizza Day.

This celebratory day comes after many other pizza days have already been served up this year, including National Pizza Day in February and Pi Day on March 14.

Upcoming pizza celebrations include National Pepperoni Pizza Day on Sept. 20 and National Sausage Pizza Day on Oct. 11. (What no National Canadian Bacon Pizza Day?)

Since there are not many deals specific to Wednesday, how about an easy way to save today and everyday?

Besides taking advantage of daily or weekly deals, use restaurant loyalty programs and coupon codes to create your own deal.

Specials for Wednesday, Sept. 5

Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar: The chain will be running a Facebook contest where one fan will win free pizza for one year. To enter for one pizza a month for 12 months, fans should like, comment and share Boston's National Cheese Pizza Day post that will be posted at www.facebook.com/BostonsPizzaUSA.

Cicis: Get a $5 large one-topping pizza to go with an offer included in the MyCicis app. The National Cheese Pizza Day deal continues through September.

Fired Pie: Get half off a cheese pizza with the purchase of any drink at all locations. Also in September for every $1 donated to No Kid Hungry at Fired Pie, get a voucher for a free Pookie to use on a future visit within 30 days.

PT’s Taverns: Three-cheese flatbread pizzas will be $8 on Sept. 5.

Pizza sign-ups, rewards and more

Blaze Pizza: Download the Blaze app and join the rewards program for discounts and freebies.

California Pizza Kitchen: Get a free small plate for signing up for CPK Rewards at www.cpk.com.

Chuck E. Cheese’s: Join More Cheese Rewards and get a free personal one-topping pizza on your next visit, earn $10 after every three visits within one year with a $20 minimum spend, rewards for your child’s birthday and half-birthday and more. Sign up at www.chuckecheese.com/more-cheese-rewards.

Domino’s: With the mix and match special, choose two select menu items for $5.99 each. Earn points toward a free pizza with the Piece of the Pie Rewards program.

Donatos: Find special offers at www.donatos.com/offers.

Giordano's: Join the chain's G-Club at www.giordanos.com/join.

Godfather's Pizza: Join Godfather's Pizza Rewards and get a free one-topping pizza with the purchase of breadsticks or cheesesticks when you sign up. Offer varies by location.

Hungry Howie's: Sign up for Howie Rewards at www.hungryhowies.com/howierewards.

Imo's Pizza: Get a free regular order of Provel Cheese Bites when you register for the chain’s rewards program at www.imospizza.com/rewards.

Mazzio’s Italian Eatery: Find coupons and deals at www.mazzios.com. Also get a $5 off $10 coupon for joining the email club.

Papa John's: With Papa Rewards, earn points toward free pizza, desserts and more. Sign up at www.papajohns.com/papa-rewards.

Pizza Hut: For a limited time, get two medium two-topping pizzas for $5.99 each for delivery and carryout orders. Sign up for Hut Rewards to earn free pizza at www.pizzahut.com.

Pizza Inn: Earn freebies and get exclusive offers with Pizza Inn Rewards. Sign up at www.pizzainn.com/rewards.

Pizza Patrón: The Latin-inspired pizza chain has eight regular combos.

Pizza Ranch: Find deals and coupons at www.pizzaranch.com.

Round Table Pizza: Sign up for offers at www.roundtablepizza.com.

Toppers Pizza: Find deals at www.toppers.com.

Yard House: Pizzas are half-priced during traditional and late night happy hours. Happy hour days and times vary by location and are posted at www.yardhouse.com.

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista, follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko and email her at kelly.tyko@tcpalm.com. Sign up for her weekly newsletter at www.tcpalm.com/newsletters.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Mike Snider on Twitter: @MikeSnider.

