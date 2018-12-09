A video released by Los Angeles police Monday shows a suspect shooting at an officer from inches away and police returning fire, fatally injuring the man.

Lapd Police Shooting
A screen capture of a video released by The Los Angeles Police Department shows a gunman taking aim at an officer, who returned fire, killing suspect Richard Mendoza
Screen capture of a video released by The Los Angeles Police Department

The shooting occurred after a traffic stop on July 27 in North Hills, police say. It involved two officers — a female who was shot and a male who returned fire, fatally wounding the suspect.

An edited video shows multiple views of the incident, including dash and body cam footage.

The video shows that police pulled over a suspect and that officers approached his vehicle from both sides. A female officer on the driver's side briefly converses with the suspect, asking him to exit the vehicle.

As the suspect leaves the car, he pulls a gun, shooting the female officer at close range. The video shows a blur of motion as the gunman turns his gun towards the male officer, who shoots the suspect multiple times.

The gunman, identified by police as 32-year-old Richard Mendoza, was shot in the head and torso. After receiving treatment, he died at a later date, police say.

The female officer has not been identified and received treatment for a gunshot wound to her left leg.

Sept. 10: Dallas officer who killed black man reportedly thought he was burglarizing her apartment

Sept. 6: Police arrest tourist who threatened to blow up Disney World resort

“By the grace of God she is alive,” LAPD chief Michel Moore told the Los Angeles Times. “Officers are fearful in these situations and the public here gets to see why." 

Moore said that the quick action of the male officer saved both officers' lives.

Moore told the publication that the female officer knew Mendoza from her work in LAPD's gang unit. Mendoza went by the name of "Biz" and was a known member of a street gang, police say.

Before the shooting in the video, the female officer can be heard asking Mendoza if he was still on probation — he responded that he had nine months left.

One video angle appears to show that until the moment of the shooting, Mendoza had both hands raised.

"You don't have anything on you, right?" the female officer asked before the incident.

After the shooting, the male officer is shown rushing to the aid of the female officer, who was crying out. 

"Just get him," the female officer tells the male officer. 

The male officer approaches the fallen and bloodied suspect and handcuffs him. Police say that action was for the safety of the officers.

The LAPD is reviewing the shooting. A video statement says the investigation will take several months.

The day in pictures
01 / 09
Iranian victims of the earthquake mourn and try to get closer to the body of a relative around the wreckage of their home in Pole-Zahab, Iran on Nov. 13, 2017. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Iran's Kermanshah province bordering Iraq has killed over 328 inhabitants and left at least another 3,950 injured, Iranian authorities said.
02 / 09
President Trump, center, reacts as he does the "ASEAN-way handshake" with Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang, left, and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on stage during the opening ceremony at the ASEAN Summit at the Cultural Center of the Philippines, Nov. 13, 2017, in Manila, Philippines. Trump initially did the handshake incorrectly. Trump is on a five-country trip through Asia traveling to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.
03 / 09
Police hose down protesters as they try to march to the venue of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila on Nov 13, 2017, where President Trump is attending. World leaders are in the Philippines' capital for two days of summits.
04 / 09
(From L) Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, former French President Francois Hollande and former Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve release balloons at Paris 11th district town hall on Nov. 13, 2017, during a ceremony marking the second anniversary of the Paris attacks of November 2015 in which 130 people were killed. France on Nov. 13, 2017 marks two years since its worst ever terror attacks, when jihadists killed 130 people in Paris and injured hundreds of others.
05 / 09
Indian schoolgirls are covered in a sheet in an effort to protect themselves from heavy smog as they are driven to school on a scooter after three days off due to the air pollution in Amritsar on Nov. 13, 2017. Large swathes of north India and Pakistan see a spike in pollution at the onset of winter due to crop burning and the fact that cooler air traps particulates close to the ground, preventing them from dispersing -- a phenomenon known as inversion.
06 / 09
This general picture taken by a drone camera shows Indonesian officers from Nature Conservation Agency (BKSDA) and environmental activists trying to refloat nine stranded sperm whales in Banda Aceh on Nov. 13, 2017.
07 / 09
Pakistan Coast Guards officials throw bottles of liquor before crushing them on the outskirts of Karachi on Nov. 13, 2017. The Pakistan Coast Guards, one of the drug control agency, destroyed hundreds of illicit liquor bottles and drugs smuggled into the country.
08 / 09
An Afghan laborer unloads a sack of coal from a truck at a coal yard in Kabul on Nov. 13, 2017.
09 / 09
A nordic walker passes an alley of trees near the village of Marktoberdorf, Germany, after a first onset of winter in Bavaria with temperatures near the freezing point on Nov. 13, 2017.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com