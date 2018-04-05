Image source: Getty Images. Investors in their 50s are still a decade or so away from retirement, which means they shouldn't take their foot off the growth pedal just yet. However, these investors can't afford to take on the same amount of risk as their younger counterparts. That's why they should start to favor stocks that have durable business models and offer a compelling combination of growth, value, and income. Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ: IBKR) and American Tower (NYSE: AMT) are two companies that I think fit those criteria perfectly, so let's take a closer look at them to see why they could be ideal choices for investors in this age group. A low-cost provider in a commodity business The advent of electronic trading has commoditized the buying and selling of financial securities, so many investors now choose their broker based solely on cost. That fact has greatly benefited Interactive Brokers Group, as its low-cost business model has allowed it to steadily win market share for years. Customers who sign on to the company's platform can buy and sell a wide range of financial products such as bonds, stocks, foreign currencies, commodities, and more. However, unlike other brokers, Interactive doesn't own any physical branches or spend a ton of money on marketing. It also uses software to automate most of the account setup, risk management, and customer service parts of its business. These moves help keep its cost structure very low, allowing the broker to charge far less than its competitors. Here's a nice table that shows just much lower this company's fees are when compared with the competition. Comparison of U.S. brokers' margin loan rates and commission rates. Image source: Interactive Brokers. Recent results show that the company's low-cost strategy continues to work like magic. Last quarter, customer accounts grew by 15% and customer equity grew by a strong 33%. While market volatility will always cause the company's revenue and profits to wax and wane , as long as Interactive continues to steal market share, its stock should in turn increase over time. Shares currently trade for 21 times next year's earnings estimates and offer a dividend yield of 1.2%. Those are attractive numbers for a company that Wall Street believes can grow its profits by more than 15% over the long term. Connecting you to profits Consumer demand for mobile data is insatiable, so wireless carriers have been forced to invest billions in their networks to keep up. One beneficiary of all of that spending is American Tower, one of the largest owners of cellular towers in the world. American Tower makes its money by buying or building cellular towers around the world, and then leasing out space on them to local wireless providers. Telecoms are happy to sign long-term leases with the company since it frees them from having to find and maintain their own locations, making this a win-win arrangement. What's beautiful about this business model is that American Tower can host multiple carriers on a single tower. Since its costs are largely fixed, each additional tenant leads to huge growth in profitability. That factor has allowed the company's profits to grow at a far faster rate than revenue over the past decade. AMT Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts . With 5G networks on their way and more devices hitting the market every year, demand for the company's towers is likely to remain strong for years to come. That should allow the company to continue to grow its top and bottom lines at double-digit rates for the foreseeable future. With shares currently trading at 18 times next year's earnings estimates and offering a dividend yield of 1.76%, I think this stock presents an attractive combination of growth, value, and income. Brian Feroldi owns shares of American Tower. Like this article? Follow him on Twitter, where he goes by the handle @Longtermmindset , or connect with him on LinkedIn to see more articles like this. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends American Tower. The Motley Fool recommends Interactive Brokers. Try any of our Foolish newsletter services free for 30 days . We Fools may not all hold the same opinions, but we all believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . The Motley Fool is a USA TODAY content partner offering financial news, analysis and commentary designed to help people take control of their financial lives. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY. Offer from the Motley Fool: A secret billion-dollar stock opportunity

Love and money can be a complicated mix, especially when someone you love wants to borrow a little credit mojo from you. You may know that co-signing is a risk, but that doesn’t make it easy to turn down a loved one who’s asking for help.

But there are ways to soften the blow and valuable, useful alternatives you can offer instead of co-signing.

Communicate the potential problems

First, make sure the person asking you to co-sign understands how it would affect you. As a co-signer, you have full responsibility for repayment; a loan or credit card shows up on your credit report.

In addition to putting your credit at risk, co-signing can limit your ability to borrow money. Even if all payments are being made on time, you could still be turned down for a future loan because of the amount of debt you’re responsible for repaying.

Not planning to borrow money anytime soon? Neither was Kari Jean Glosser, a Los Angeles-area certified financial planner and partner at Abacus Wealth Partners, when she co-signed a loan for her dad. But later she was turned down for a loan related to her business because her debt obligations were too high.

If it’s too hard to say no to a co-signing request, you can say your financial planner advised against it. (Your financial planner can be a book, an article, yourself or a financial professional; the good ones all say co-signing is dangerous.)

Borrow or lend the money yourself

You can help your loved one get that apartment, car or college degree without co-signing.

If you have the financial means, either borrow the money yourself or take it out of savings and lend it to the person who asked you to co-sign, recommends Kelley Long, a Chicago-based certified public accountant and a certified financial planner. You can draw up a loan agreement with reasonable interest.

Here’s how this can help you:

If a payment is late, it won’t affect your own credit score.

If the borrower doesn’t pay, you may be able to write it off on your taxes.

You’re taking full responsibility for the loan, making the action all the more real. (As a co-signer, you have the same repayment responsibility, but it can feel diluted since you’re not the primary borrower.)

Although you’re formalizing the loan with a written agreement, think of it as a gift, Long says, since there’s a chance the borrower won’t pay you back. If that makes you uncomfortable, co-signing is risky in the same way. If the borrower can’t afford to pay, you will.

Lending the money this way won’t help the other person’s credit standing. If that’s the goal, the borrower can apply for a credit-builder loan or a secured credit card on their own, and they won’t put your credit at risk.

Other ways to help

Phillip Deerwester, a portfolio analyst with TGS Financial Advisors in Radnor, Pennsylvania, says if you’re more financially sophisticated than the person asking for help, you might be able to offer guidance without adding your name to the loan. He said he has done so when siblings have asked him to co-sign.

Among the ways he has assisted:

Helping the borrower find a different financing offer. Although having a co-signer can result in attractive terms, less-bad is also helpful.

Offering to be an emergency backstop in case the person is unable to make a payment. Only do this if you’re willing and able to help prevent a default.

Helping the borrower refinance if he or she qualifies for a better loan.

When deciding how to proceed, Deerwester says, ask yourself, “Is this opportunity important enough to them, and are they important enough to me, for me to risk damaging my credit or paying their debt for them?”

Think long-term

It’s easy to worry about what could happen if you say no when someone needs a co-signer to finish the next semester, or to buy a car to get to work.

But it’s important to understand that saying yes can also damage the relationship. If you say yes once, it can be harder to say no the next time, Glosser says. It might be better in the long run if the person looks into other options, or waits until he or she can qualify without help.

Bev O'Shea is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: boshea@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @BeverlyOShea.

