“Crazy Rich Asians” is doing crazy big business in print, thanks to the blockbuster film adaptation, which has already brought more than $140 million in the United States alone.

The 2013 book of the same name, by author Kevin Kwan, revolves around Rachel Chu, who discovers her boyfriend, Nicholas Young, comes from a wealthy family in Singapore and all the drama that ensues. Kwan followed up the novel with "China Rich Girlfriend" in 2015 and "Rich People Problems" in 2017.

According to its publisher, Knopf Doubleday, year-over-year sales for the book trilogy have increased 300 percent in 2018, with the books selling 1.5 million copies.

“In a publishing economy that is being largely driven by nonfiction, Kevin’s achievement is both singular and extraordinary,” said Anne Messitte, Publisher of Vintage and Anchor Books in a statement. “The demand we are experiencing from readers and retailers has not ebbed since the release of the box office smash, Crazy Rich Asians.”

According to the publisher, the book has gone back to press 54 times since January. The trilogy as a whole now has over 3 million copies in print in North America.

The series has found a resurgence on the USA TODAY Best-Sellers list as well, with "Crazy Rich Asians" peaking at No. 1 at the end of August. Currently, the book is ranked at No. 4, with "China Rich Girlfriend" at No. 8 and "Rich People Problems" at No. 11

“It is heartening to see the readership for Kevin’s work continue to grow,” said Sonny Mehta, Chairman of Knopf Doubleday, in a statement issued by the publisher. “His novels are smart and funny and rich in cultural observation. He is as well a generous writer, full of affection for his characters, and all of those attributes are fueling word of mouth among readers.”

A box set of the trilogy is expected to be available Oct. 23.

