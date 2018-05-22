CMHOF's new exhibit 'Outlaws and Armadillos: Country's Roaring '70s' A guitar owned by Cowboy Jack Clement sits next to Kris Kristofferson's Army uniform. When Kristofferson came to Nashville after leaving the military, Clement was one of the first people he met, and the two became friends. Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's new exhibit "Outlaws and Armadillos: Country's Roaring '70s. Wednesday May 2, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. 01 / 14 A guitar owned by Cowboy Jack Clement sits next to Kris Kristofferson's Army uniform. When Kristofferson came to Nashville after leaving the military, Clement was one of the first people he met, and the two became friends. Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's new exhibit "Outlaws and Armadillos: Country's Roaring '70s. Wednesday May 2, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. 01 / 14

One of the most vibrant and creative eras in country music history began with a fire at a pig farm.

In December 1970, the 400-acre spread in Ridgetop, Tenn., belonged to Willie Nelson, a singer and songwriter who had found more success as the latter than the former during the years he spent rattling around Nashville. After the blaze destroyed his house, Nelson returned to his native Texas.

The fire and Nelson's relocation serve as the beginning of the story told in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s new exhibit, “Outlaws and Armadillos: Country’s Roaring ‘70s,” which opens Friday, May 25, and is scheduled to run until February 2021. The exhibit focuses on “Nashville and Austin, the blossoming of those music scenes, what was happening in each city and the interaction between them,” said exhibit co-curator Michael Gray.

Austin had a thriving creative scene, with artists and musicians making their mark all over town. There, Nelson grew his hair long, traded his turtlenecks for T-shirts and found a community of like-minded musicians. At venues like Armadillo World Headquarters and the Broken Spoke, audiences comprised equally of hippies and cowboys grooved to the progressive country sounds of Nelson, the Sir Douglas Quintet and Jerry Jeff Walker, to name just a few.

“In Nashville, there was a system for a lot of sessions where people like Nelson and Waylon Jennings would go into the studio with company producers and it was almost like they had to take a passenger seat in their own car,” said Peter Cooper, who co-curated the exhibit. “They weren’t able to make creative decisions about what musicians would and would not play on the records, or how the records would sound. They chafed at that." When artists like Jennings, Nelson, Bobby Bare and Kris Kristofferson fought to gain creative control, Cooper added, it "opened up Nashville’s recording system in a really interesting way."

While some previous depictions of Austin and Nashville have pitted the two music-heavy towns against one another, museum CEO Kyle Young describes the interaction as a “cultural exchange.”

“Tom T. Hall was coming down to Willie’s Fourth of July Picnic and taking his shirt off and saying how it was country music’s Woodstock. Waylon and Willie were in Nashville studios a lot, as were Michael Murphey and Kinky Friedman," said Cooper. "It's a little bit like what was happening at the Armadillo, where people that think they may not be on the same side of things wind up finding out they were playing for the same team."

'Outlaws and Armadillos:' Exclusive performance footage

“Outlaws and Armadillos” features more film than any of the museum's previous exhibit thanks to co-curator Eric Geadelmann, an Austin-based filmmaker who has spent the last several years working on a documentary about the outlaw movement. “Based on the narrative we’re telling, we ordered up eight short films (from Geadelmann), six to eight minutes each … These shorts are going to be a centerpiece of the exhibition,” said Young. The films include exclusive performance footage and interviews, some of which were conducted with artists, such as Guy Clark, who’ve since died.

That's not the only thing that may surprise visitors.

Yes, there's the usual museum fare: stage wear, awards and instruments galore. But there’s also the blade that inspired Clark's masterpiece "The Randall Knife," a set of Ringling Bros. coveralls worn by Joe Ely when he left music to join the circus, and a copper moonshine still — parts of it covered in the same green oxidization that blankets the Statue of Liberty — that was used by singer-songwriter Tom T. Hall and the Rev. Will D. Campbell, a self-described “bootleg preacher” and important figure of the Civil Rights Movement who also served as pastor to several country artists.

“Will Campbell was part of our family for years,” Hall told The Tennessean after Campbell’s death in 2013. “He married those who were in love, tried to reconcile those with hate, buried our dead and tolerated the rest of us.”

Guests at the Book and Authors Dinner are regaled by Tom T. Hall, right, during a reception before the dinner at the Opryland Hotel Oct. 18, 1982. Listening in are Rev. Will Campbell, left, Jerry Thompson, Dr. Edgar Berman and Morgan Llywelyn.

Ricky Rogers / The Tennessean

The exhibit isn't limited to those who stood behind the microphone, either. Several gig posters designed by Texas artists like Jim Franklin and Micael Priest are featured. One glass case includes a windbreaker that belonged to Darrell Royal, the former University of Texas Longhorns football coach who’s credited with developing the wishbone offense and introducing Willie Nelson to harmonica player Mickey Raphael. Raphael has now been an integral part of Nelson’s Family band for over 40 years, and has a diamond-encrusted ring, which is also adorned with Nelson's tiny, gold face, to prove it. (That ring? It's in the exhibit, too.)

The end of the outlaws

Guy Clark, left, Susanna Clark and Emmylou Harris talk during one of the parties in Nashville during 1985 CMA week.

Kats Smith Barry, Copyright 2005;Yes Tennessean

By the second half of the 1970s, the outlaw movement had captured the attention of the mainstream. However, “By the time ‘Wanted! The Outlaws’ (a compilation record featuring Jennings, Nelson, Jessi Colter and Tompall Glaser) comes out in ’76 and is the first certified platinum country record, our story’s almost over," said Gray. "We’re talking about everything that leads up to the moment when (‘outlaw’) becomes a big marketing term."

“Outlaws and Armadillos” begins with a pig farm fire, and concludes with artwork. Artist and songwriter Susanna Clark’s rendering of the Pleiades constellation will be on display. The painting was used on the front cover of “Stardust,” Nelson’s sophisticated and sentimental album of pop standards. The 1978 release of “Stardust,” along with two other events that year — Jennings’ arrest at a Nashville recording studio for possession of cocaine (charges were later dropped) and subsequent single, “Don’t You Think This Outlaw Bit’s Done Got Out of Hand” — marks the end of the exhibit.

On May 25, the museum will celebrate its newest exhibition with a sold-out concert in the museum’s CMA Theater. The super-sized lineup, led by musical directors Shooter Jennings and Dave Cobb, features Joe Ely, Jessi Colter, Bobby Bare, Billy Joe Shaver, Kimmie Rhodes and Delbert McClinton, Michael Martin Murphey, Gary P. Nunn, Tanya Tucker and Bobby Earl Smith, several of whom have artifacts in the exhibit. They'll be joined by Jason Isbell, Jack Ingram, Ashley Monroe, Jamey Johnson, Amanda Shires, Jason Boland and Colter Wall, a new generation of musical renegades who, decades from now, might be featured in a museum display of their own.

Highlights from 'Outlaws and Armadillos'

While collecting artifacts from Texas and Tennessee for “Outlaws and Armadillos,” museum curators found dozens of pieces of country music history. Here are some of the standouts.

The Randall Knife

This Randall Model 1 all-purpose fighting knife was given by Guy Clark’s mother to his father when he served during World War II. It’s immortalized in Clark’s masterpiece “The Randall Knife,” in which he sings, “If a better blade was ever made, it was probably forged in hell.”

Taxidermy

One display case includes a stuffed armadillo, named Arturo, that belongs to Mike Tolleson, an entertainment lawyer and co-founder of Armadillo World Headquarters, a venue where hippies and cowboys came together to listen to progressive country acts like Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen and Willie Nelson. A terra cotta urn full of ticket stubs from the 'Dillo's final concert on Dec. 31, 1980, is also featured in the exhibit.

Doug Sahm’s stage outfit

Before the Sir Douglas Quintet or the Texas Tornados, Doug Sahm was a musical child prodigy known as “Little Doug.” The triple neck steel guitar he played and a Western outfit made for him by his mother are both on display in "Outlaws and Armadillos."

Sue Brewer’s guitar

Brewer was the patron saint of songwriters, who often congregated at her home, which was known as “The Boar’s Nest.” Said exhibit co-curator Peter Cooper, “Kristofferson, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, Chris Gantry, Vince Matthews — so many people who are now regarded as classic writers — would just hang out there. There was no audience except for their peers. It was a place where music ruled and chaos was okay.”

Matthews and Shel Silverstein paid tribute to Brewer with the song “On Susan’s Floor,” which has been recorded by Gordon Lightfoot and Hank Williams Jr., among others: “Like crippled ships that made it through a storm and finally reached a quiet shore, the homeless found a home on Susan's floor.”

Joe Ely’s circus uniform

“The Flatlanders formed in the early ‘70s, recorded in ’72, and when things didn’t break for them, Ely resorted to joining the circus,” said exhibit co-curator Michael Gray. The Ringling Bros. coveralls Ely wore as he wrangled llamas and cleaned up after elephants are on display, as are two items from his return to the music business: a leather jacket and a guitar he acquired from a street musician and posed with on the cover of his 1978 record "Honky Tonk Masquerade."

If you go:

"Outlaws and Armadillos: Country's Roaring '70s" at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (222 5th Ave. S).

May 25, 2018 - Feb. 14, 2021.

General admission tickets ($25.95 for adults, $23.95 for seniors and students, $22.95 for military personnel and $15.95 for youths 6-12 years old) can be purchased online at the museum box office or online at countrymusichalloffame.org. Admission is free for children five years old and younger and museum members.

Information about upcoming exhibit-related programs can be found on the museum website.

