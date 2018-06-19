Democrats and Republicans aren’t often on the same team, but on Wednesday, they will with two aims: to beat the press and to fundraise for breast cancer survivors.

Congresswomen from both parties will play against female reporters in a softball game that has become an annual tradition.

The Congressional Women’s Softball Committee has already raised more than $300,000 this year for its annual softball game benefiting the Young Survivor Coalition, an organization that supports breast cancer survivors younger than the age of 40.

“The players are united in the belief that no woman should have to face breast cancer alone,” committee president Atalie Ebersole said.

Ebersole said the organization has raised $1.4 million since the first game was played 10 years ago. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., organized the game a decade ago after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

The game, which is open to the public, begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Watkins Recreation Center on Capitol Hill. Organizers expect about 2,500 people to attend.

