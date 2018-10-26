The U.S. Coast Guard continued its search Friday for a downed civilian aircraft which left South Carolina bound for the Bahamas on Thursday.

The search was ongoing as of around 5:30 p.m. EDT Friday, Petty Officer 3rd class Ryan Dickinson told USA TODAY. The Coast Guard believes five people were aboard the plane, per information provided by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The search is centered 110 miles east of Charleston and at least 2,600 square miles have already been searched, according to a Friday afternoon release. The missing aircraft is a Piper PA-31, officials say.

Air Traffic Control received a report from the aircraft of an in-flight emergency on Thursday morning, the Coast Guard says. Jacksonville Air Route Traffic Control Center then lost radar contact with the plane.

The twin-engine plane can seat anywhere from five to seven passengers, not included the pilot or co-pilot.

The U.S. Coast Guard is involved in the search, and will alert the FAA once the plane is located. The FAA told media that the plane's registration or owners cannot be confirmed until it is found.

Contributing: WLTX-TV, Columbia, S.C.

