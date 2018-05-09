Clint Harp, who you might remember as Chip and Joanna Gaines' candle-stick maker and carpenter on the super-popular "Fixer Upper," is also a father.

And although his three children — ages 5-11 — have grown beyond the baby-proofing stage, Harp said "it doesn't seem so long ago that I was doing all that stuff."

Now the star of his own DIY Network show, "Wood Work," Harp has partnered with Safety 1st to share his own safeguarding tips.

Clint Harp is collaborating with Safety 1rst.

Safety 1rst

The collaboration was a easy because the company keeps things simple and the quality high, Harp said.

"I tested the products myself," he told All the Moms. "And the good thing is, you don't have to think about it and you don't have to be a carpenter to make this stuff work."

Harp has a host of tips, but first, two of the things that parents often overlook.

Don't forget bathrooms or 'big-furniture' rooms

Harp said that parents often forget the bathroom, concentrating on the kitchen because of sharp cutlery and the living room with the coffee table's pointy edges and unfinished undersides that cause splinters.

"The bathroom is actually the most dangerous room in the home and the best way to keep kids safe is to keep the exterior door locked," he said.

Bathroom dangers include the stuff inside the medicine cabinet along with razors, shampoos, lotions and other products that babies and toddlers can ingest.

A Safety 1st magnet locking set for cabinet doors.

Safety 1st

If someone forgets to shut the door, Harp advises installing locks on the cabinet and a lock strap on the toilet. "Every year, there's a morbid story about a child who went in head first in the toilet. It's really, really important," he said.

Harp also cautioned parents about forgetting the 'big-furniture' rooms

They are the rooms with the bulky TVs, the high bookcases that children are enticed to climb and the dressers that hold the shiny objects kids want to scale and grab.

"My mom, and I can remember this growing up, she was petrified I would pull something over on me. If you have something up on high like a TV on top of a bookcase or something, just make sure to attach it to a wall," he said. "It's better to be safe than sorry and rushing kids to the hospital."

Find latches to secure the big furniture to the wall at home improvement and baby stores. Safety 1st sells a latch for $8.99.

More Harp tips for baby proofing your home

You don't need an expert

You can hire a baby-proofing expert, but Harp doesn't think you need one. He does recommend guidelines from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which offers tips and recommendation for must-have products.

Start early

If you wait until the baby comes, you've waited too long, he said.

"Because pretty soon you're saying, 'I can't believe she's rolling around and then crawling, then walking' and then, 'We're so excited to be grandparents.' Seriously, one minute they're on the floor on a blanket, the next, the whole house is under siege."

Get it done in a day

"Don't piecemeal out the job. Just take the morning and get it done."

Harp said get your list of what needs to be done, assemble the products you need and tackle it as a project in the months before the baby arrives.

That way, you'll have time to get used to opening up the cabinets, doors and toilet seats with the safety locks and it will just be second nature, he said.

Life after 'Fixer Upper'

Harp, 40, is keeping busy with his furniture design company Harp Design Co. in Waco, Texas that he runs with his wife as he awaits two big life moments.

First, he's waiting to see to if "Wood Work" is picked up for a second season.

Next, his book, "Handcrafted: A Woodworker's Story" publishes Sept. 25 and he is eager to see how it's received.

The book takes a deep dive into Harp's life and how he quit his lucrative job as a medical salesman to start his furniture design business, which connected him with Chip and Joanna Gaines. The book also looks at his early life and some of the struggles he had growing up.

"I come from a split family," he said. "I thought in writing about some of those things, I might connect with people. We're more connected because of social media and yet loneliness is rampant. I believe in the power of sharing stories. I'm reading the story of Phil Knight — the creator of Nike. ("Shoe Dog") and reading his story, I totally relate to it. And I'm little ol' Clint Harp. But through the power of story, he's just a guy. I'm just a guy. And that's why I'm sharing my story. I hope people enjoy it."

