Fans of HGTV's Fixer Upper knew Chip Gaines would attempt his first marathon on Sunday. But they didn't know if the handyman would finish the event. (It was his first race, after all.)

And they probably didn't predict how he would finish the Waco, Texas, race — wearing a tool belt.

Joanna Gaines documented her husband running the Silo District Marathon on Instagram: "YOU DID IT!!" she wrote, sharing a picture of her husband crossing the finish line.

Chip Gaines runs the 26th mile of the Silo District Marathon in Waco, Texas on Sunday, May 6, 2018.

The belt is a little tough to see in Joanna Gaines' photo, but bystanders captured images of Chip Gaines at other times throughout the race. They show Gaines decked out in a what appears to be a leather belt with attachments that dangled nearly to his knees. It was supported by two thick suspender straps.

Not your typical marathon attire.

Chip Gaines crosses the finish line of the Silo District Marathon in Waco, Texas on Sunday, May 6, 2018

Oh, and the high in Waco yesterday? 87 degrees, according to Accuweather.

Chip and Joanna Gaines are best known for their five-season run on HGTV's Fixer Upper. But since the show wrapped up in April, they've been plenty busy.

For one thing, Chip Gaines had been preparing for the Silo District Marathon for months. The event was estimated to attract 6,000 competitors, according to the Waco Tribune Herald.

According to event organizers, all proceeds from the event will be donated to the Brave Like Gabe Foundation, a charity that supports research for rare cancers and promotes physical activity in survivors.

Gaines wrote in January that the story of cancer surviver Gabriele Grunewald (Gabe) inspired him to run for charity. She's a professional runner who has survived multiple bouts with cancer, including battling a rare salivary gland cancer, adenoid cystic carcinoma.

Training wasn't easy, according to Gaines' January blog. His first run — less than two miles — left him gasping for breath and disheartened.

"Some of you might be feeling a little blindsided, because you (wrongly) assumed that behind the Chip Gaines you know, there’s this super-fit guy who goes on long-distance runs in his spare time. But don’t be fooled—I haven’t 'gone on a run' since college," wrote Gaines.

In that post, Gaines explained his training plain: progressively adding .2 miles to his run, in order to be prepared for the May race.

At that time, he didn't say anything about the tool belt.

