O’Hare International Airport in Chicago has some new gates for the first time in a quarter century.

In a news release, Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office says the mayor joined American Airlines CEO Doug Parker for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday morning to mark American’s opening of five new gates.

The release says American’s investment of $78 million to extend the concourse of Terminal 3′s L-Concourse is the first major step the airport’s $8.5 billion terminal expansion plan. Between the new American gates and the planned addition of dozens of more gates, the mayor’s office says gate capacity will grow by 25%.

“Today marks a historic moment for O’Hare as we open the airport’s first new gates in 25 years,” Emanuel says in the statement. “I want to thank American Airlines for recognizing the value of this investment and look forward to working with all of our airline partners as we begin moving forward on our transformational plan that represents a watershed moment for O’Hare and Chicago’s economic future.”

“The L-Stinger gates deliver immediate benefits for passengers flying through O’Hare with fewer delays, more space to relax and expanded services," Chicago Department of Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans added, making reference to American's new gates. "This project also sets the stage for even more improvements to come as we expand O’Hare’s terminal capacity in the coming years.”

Of course, last week's ribbon-cutting comes after some brinkmanship between Chicago rivals American and United over another set of gates that will be added to O'Hare during the next decade.

In late February, American briefly withdrew its support for an $8.5 billion expansion plan for O'Hare that would boost the gate count from 185 to about 220 by 2026. American claimed claimed that Chicago offered a “secret provision” that would give United access to additional gates at the space-constrained airport. American appeared concerned United would get more than it initially expected, causing its temporary objection.

United countered on March 1 by calling American's initial claim a "falsehood," offering evidence that -- according to United -- showed American was previously aware of the provisions it labeled "secret."

In the end, American dropped its opposition after the city agreed to expedite construction of three gates that would be open for use of all airlines at O'Hare

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

