Rapper Cardi B's Met Gala debut had a less-than-storybook ending.

After the party broke up, TMZ captured video of what the site claimed was her security team assaulting an overzealous fan who kept asking the pregnant rapper for an autograph after she declined.

However, the accuser, who identified himself as Giovanni Arnold to The Blast, said Cardi B's fiancé, Migos rapper Offset, ordered his people to attack.

NYPD public information officer Sgt. Vincent Marchese confirmed there is an "ongoing investigation" into three unidentified males who assaulted a 33-year-old male at approximately 2 a.m. ET in front of the Mark Hotel at 25 East 77th St.

He confirmed that the man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he was in stable condition.

Marchese added that no arrests have been made and would not confirm that the three men were "part of Cardi B's entourage."

Representatives for Cardi B and Offset did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment. Neither rapper has not addressed the incident on social media.

