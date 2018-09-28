Elon Musk SpaceX Tesla Boring
SpaceX, Tesla and The Boring Company founder Elon Musk speaks at the 2018 SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition, in Hawthorne, California on July 22, 2018.
ROBYN BECK, AFP/Getty Images

Elon Musk's role as CEO and chairman of Tesla is suddenly on the line.

The Securities and Exchange Commission says the Tesla boss needs to go after he publicly declared last month that he had "funding secured" to take the electric vehicle company private despite not having a deal lined up.

The agency sued Musk on Thursday, asking a federal judge to impose fines and force Musk's removal — not just from Tesla but from leadership or board membership of any publicly traded company.

Musk defended himself, saying "integrity is the most important value in my life and the facts will show I never compromised this in any way.”

Can he survive this storm and remain in his leadership role?

Elon Musk: Tech pioneer
Elon Musk CEO of SpaceX, speaks to the media during a press conference after the Falcon Heavy Launch on Feb. 6, 2018.
Tesla founder Elon Musk presenting the new Roadster electric sports vehicle (on background), presented to media on Nov. 16, 2017 at Tesla's Los Angeles design center. Tesla says the Roadster will accelerate from 0-60 mph in less than two seconds. Tesla says the new Roadster will cost $200,000 and will be released in three years.
PayPal Chief Executive Officer Peter Thiel, left, and founder Elon Musk, right, pose with the PayPal logo at corporate headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif., on Oct. 20, 2000. Elon Musk made his fortune off PayPal. Online auction giant eBay Inc. announced Monday, July 8, 2002, it would buy the electronic payment facilitator for more than $1.3 billion in stock.
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk congratulates teams competing on the Hyperloop Pod Competition II at SpaceX's Hyperloop track in Hawthorne, Calif on Aug. 27, 2017. A committee of the Los Angeles City Council on April 18, 2018, approved an environmental review exemption for a Los Angeles-area tunnel that Elon Musk wants to dig to test a novel underground transportation system.
SpaceX's newest rocket, the Falcon Heavy, the most powerful rocket in the world, lifts off on it first demonstration flight. The rocket leapt off Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 3:45pm. on Feb. 6, 2018.
This image from video provided by SpaceX shows Elon Musk's red Tesla sports car with a dummy driver named "Starman" which was launched into space during the first test flight of the Falcon Heavy rocket on Feb. 6, 2018.
The twin boosters from SpaceX's newest rocket, the Falcon Heavy make a successful landing at Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Feb. 6, 2018.
President Trump talks with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, center, and White House chief strategist Steve Bannon during a meeting with business leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Feb. 3, 2017.
Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk speaks about the Interplanetary Transport System which aims to reach Mars with the first human crew in history, in the conference given by Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk during the 67th International Astronautical Congress in Guadalajara, Mexico on September 27, 2016.
Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk unveils the Model X at a launch event in Fremont, Calif on Sept. 29, 2015. The Tesla Motors X is an all-wheel drive SUV featuring a 90 kWh battery providing 250 miles of range and will be able to go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds.
CEO and Chief Product Architect of Tesla Motors, Elon Musk shows of his throwback t-shirt of the "Tesla" heavy metal band on January 24, 2015 in Park City, Utah.
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, discusses new technologies before an event for Tesla owners and the media held at the Hawthorne Airport. In the background is a Tesla model P85D.
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk unveils SpaceX's new seven-seat Dragon V2 spacecraft, in Hawthorne, California on May 29, 2014. The private spaceflight companys new manned space capsule is designed to ferry NASA astronauts to and from the International Space Station. The capsule was named for "Puff the Magic Dragon," a jab at those who scoffed when Musk founded the company in 2002 and set the space bar exceedingly high. SpaceX went on to become the first private company to launch a spacecraft into orbit and return it safely to Earth in 2010.
Elon Musk CEO, Cofounder, Chief Product Architect for Tesla with a new Model S car outside the Tesla customer delivery area at the Tesla Fremont factory on June 21, 2012.
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors, poses with a Tesla car in front of Nasdaq following the electric automakerís initial public offering on June, 29, 2010, in New York.
Tesla Motors president and CEO Ze'ev Drori, left, and Tesla Motors chairman Elon Musk, right, pose in the Tesla Motors development facility in San Carlos, just south of San Francisco next to a Tesla Roadster on Feb. 19, 2008. The Tesla Roadster, a $99,000 electric sports car powered by laptop computer batteries, is 100 percent electric, can go from 0-60 mph in four seconds and the electric car gets an equivalent of 135 mpg compared to a gas powered vehicle. Production begins mid-March. The car itself is being made in England.
Elon Musk stands in front of parts of the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket at the company's headquarters in El Segundo, Calif. on Sept. 18, 2007.

Here are five key factors to watch:

1. Will tolerance for risk prevent Musk from settling?

Musk is famously willing to take risks, having poured the wealth he accumulated from co-founding PayPal into Tesla and then repeatedly betting the company on individual products like the Model S ultra-luxury sedan.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Musk, at the last second, canceled a settlement with the SEC, prompting the securities fraud charges.

"It doesn't strike me that the SEC is ready to go to the mat," said Carl Tobias, a University of Richmond business law professor. But Musk is "playing with fire because they can force it. Whether a judge will go along is another matter."

Musk has long maintained that he believes the U.S. justice system is extremely fair and almost always gets it right. He articulated this opinion as recently as a podcast interview with comedian Joe Rogan several weeks ago. 

Is he willing to risk his career on that belief?

2. Were his statements provably false?

Musk insisted shortly after making his original statements that Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund had offered to finance the deal. But the SEC said no deal terms existed.

If Musk honestly believed that the actual details were insignificant, does that matter? 

"If he could convince a jury that, 'Look, I’m an inventor, I’m not a finance guy, I took these discussions to mean this deal was locked up (except) the fine print,' maybe they would believe him and he would win," said former SEC enforcement official Alma Angotti, now serving as managing director of risk and compliance at Navigant Consulting.

But the SEC can also pursue an alternative route: proving that Musk was outright reckless with his tweets.

Another factor: Musk's well-documented dislike of short-sellers, who bet against Tesla's stock, could qualify as a motive to mislead the market, Angotti said.

That makes it "harder to argue that it was just a mistake or a little bit of an exaggeration," she said.

3. Does the SEC care that his departure would harm investors?

Since many Tesla fans love the company because of Musk's leadership, his exit would be widely viewed as a serious blow to the company's future.

The SEC, whose mission is to protect investors, may not be able to ignore the fact that Tesla investors could be harmed if it successfully ousts him.

"It is something they do consider and would consider," Angotti said. "But they have to balance" that consideration with the possibility that the defendant could do it again.

What's more, the Wall Street regulatory agency could argue that it must crack down on Musk for the sake of other companies that follow the rules. The agency could also argue that Tesla investors took a risk by betting on a volatile CEO and must live with the consequences.

4. Will the board get fed up?

The Tesla board has been supportive of Musk throughout this ordeal and is closely aligned with his vision for the company. The board even includes his brother, Kimbal.

The board said late Thursday that it is "fully confident in Elon, his integrity and his leadership of the company."

But the board's ultimate responsibility is to serve Tesla shareholders. The day may come when the board members decides they have a responsibility to oust Musk.

The SEC may, in fact, be trying to nudge the board to step in, Tobias said.

"In a way, maybe they’re trying to force the board’s hand," Tobias said. "They have the fiduciary duty. At some point, they need to think through, is he the right person?"

5. Is the rest of his business empire a factor?

Musk is juggling several other business endeavors at the same time he leads Tesla, including a tunneling venture called the Boring Co., a brain-communication firm called Neuralink and, most notably, rocket-ship maker SpaceX.

The U.S. government has bet heavily on the future of SpaceX through a series of contracts. 

Does that matter in the SEC's case against Tesla? Not from a technical perspective.

Plus, Musk would not be barred from leading SpaceX or his other private companies, even if the SEC removes him from Tesla.

But if he's barred from leading any publicly traded company, the future of SpaceX could be in doubt. And that might be too much financial destruction for the SEC to live with.

Contributing: Chris Woodyard

Follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey.

