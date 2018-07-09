British Airways in photos
A British Airways aircraft taxis past other BA planes at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London on July 30, 2010.
A British Airways passenger jet takes off from Terminal 5 at London Heathrow Airport on Oct. 29, 2010.
A British Airways Airbus A380 aircraft performs its demonstration flight during the first day of the 50th Paris Air Show on June 17, 2013.
A British Airways 747 prepares to depart London's Heathrow Airport on March 19, 2010.
British Airways planes at London Heathrow on May 17, 2010.
A staff member cleans the windows of a British Airways A380 at Le Bourget airport, near Paris, during the 50th International Paris Air show on June 18, 2013.
A British Airways Airbus A380 lands at Heathrow Airport on July 4, 2013.
A British Airways kumbo jet takes off over a row of houses near London Heathrow Airport on Aug. 16, 2006.
Airline staff wave flags at the arrival of a British Airways Airbus A380 at Heathrow Airport in London on July 4, 2013.
Georgia May Jagger poses next to a new British Airways A380 double decker aircraft at Manston Airport on July 21, 2013, in Manston, England.
A British Airways Airbus A380 aircraft performs its demonstration flight during the first day of the 50th Paris Air Show on June 17, 2013.
British Airways planes at Heathrow Airport on Aug. 11, 2005.
Tails of British Airways planes seen at London Heathrow on May 21, 2010.
Then-British Airways CEO Willie Walsh poses in front of a Boeing 747-400 at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport's Terminal Seven on May 21, 2008.
A French Airforce Rafale fighter jet performs its demonstration flight within view of a British Airways Airbus A380 tail at the Paris Air Show on June 17, 2013.
A British Airways Airbus A380 prepares to land after performing its demonstration flight, at the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris on June 18, 2013.
A man watches as a British Airways 747 lands at London's Heathrow Airport on Jan. 10, 2011.
A British Airways Airbus A380, right, takes off in front of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner during the first day of the 50th Paris Air Show on June 17, 2013.
A British Airways lands at Heathrow Airport in London Friday, Oct. 29, 2010.
British Airways 747s at Heathrow Airport on Aug. 1, 2008.
A worker inspects a British Airways Concorde at Heathrow airport in London on Jan. 16, 2001. The jet has since been retired.
The 787 flying British Airways' inaugural nonstop flight from London to Austin arrives at Austin Bergstrom International Airport on March 3, 2014.
British Airways Concorde flight Speedbird 001 leaves London's Heathrow Airport, in this Nov. 22, 2002 photo. The Concorde has since been retired.
British airways planes at Terminal 5 at London Heathrow on Jan. 21, 2013.
British Airways planes at London Heathrow Airport's Terminal 5 on July 14, 2011.
British Airways Boeing 747's are shown at London Heathrow Airport's Terminal 5 on July 14, 2011.
A general view of the new Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport prior to its official opening on March 14, 2008 in London.
The British Airways Concorde lands at at Logan International Airport in Boston on Oct. 8, 2003, as part of its farewell tour.
An OpenSkies Boeing 757 on the ground at Washington Dulles International Airport on March 25, 2010. OpenSkies is an all-business-class subsidiary of British Airways.
This August 2008 file photo shows British Midland Airways (bmi) aircraft parked at London's Heathrow Airport. British Airways acquired bmi and folded the unit into its own brand.
The tail of a British Airways Boeing 747 aircraft is seen through the window of an adjacent plane at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 5 on Feb. 21, 2012.
A view of a British Airways plane flying past the moon over day four of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships on June 28, 2012.
Georgia May Jagger poses inside an engine of a British Airways 777 airliner on April 3, 2013, in Sydney, Australia.
Visitors watch as a British Airways Airbus A380 performs its demonstration flight, at the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris on June 18, 2013.
In this publicity shot from British Airways, Sex and the City star Kristin Davis enjoys a cup of tea in the first-class cabin on the new Airbus A380.
In this Feb. 20, 2014, publicity shot from British Airways, model Jerry Hall is lifted by BA crew during a photoshoot promoting BA's launch of flights to Austin.
In this Feb. 20, 2014, publicity shot, model Jerry Hall poses on board a British Airways 787 Dreamliner during a photoshoot to promote BA's new London-Austin route.
The Manhattan skyline is visible behind blowing snow around a British Airways aircraft after a major blizzard at Newark Liberty International Airport on Dec. 27, 2010.

LONDON (AP) — Hackers obtained the credit card details of some 380,000 British Airways travelers during a two-week data breach this summer that leaves the customers vulnerable to financial fraud, the airline says.

BA's CEO, Alex Cruz, said Friday that enough data was stolen to allow criminals to use credit card information for illicit purposes, and that police are investigating.

"We know that the information that has been stolen is name, address, email address, credit card information; that would be credit card number, expiration date and the three-letter code in the back of the credit card," he told the BBC.

He added that no passport data had been obtained in what he called a "very sophisticated, malicious criminal attack."

It advises people to contact their bank or credit card company if they used the airline's website and mobile app to make or change a booking between 10:58 p.m. London time on Aug. 21 and 9:45 p.m. London time on Sept. 5.

The recommendation does not apply to customers who bought tickets or changed reservations outside those times.

The airline promised to reimburse any financial losses suffered by customers directly because of the theft of this data.

Consumer advice website MoneySavingExpert says affected customers should first seek advice from their bank, then monitor bank and credit card statements closely for signs of possible fraudulent activity.

It also warns of possible "phishing scams" in which hackers would try to trick affected consumers into revealing personal information like pincodes or banking passwords.

Some angry travelers complained to Britain's Press Association that they had already noted bogus activity on credit cards that had been used to make British Airways bookings during the time when the breach was undetected.

The hack once again puts the spotlight on the strength of the IT systems at major companies as they expand their digital services.

British Airways experienced an IT-related crisis in May last year when roughly 75,000 passengers were stranded after the airline cancelled more than 700 flights over three days because of system problems.

In the U.S., Delta Airlines said in April that payment-card information for several hundred thousand customers could have been exposed by a malware breach months earlier. The same breach also hit Sears Holdings Corp., which operates Kmart stores.

British Airways revealed the new hack Thursday evening and began notifying customers.

Britain's National Crime Agency says it is investigating.

A British Airways Boeing 777 takes off from San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
