NOBLESVILLE, Indiana — The boy accused of shooting a classmate and teacher at Noblesville West Middle School on Friday was in court for a closed hearing Tuesday morning.

The public was not allowed into the boy's juvenile detention hearing in Hamilton County Circuit Court.

An IndyStar reporter was in the hallway when lawyers and the boy's parents entered the courtroom shortly after 10:30 a.m. They exited the court 24 minutes later.

The boy's parents and attorneys Christopher Eskew and Ben Jaffe spent another half-hour in a conference room. The attorneys declined comment.

After they emerged from the conference room, the parents stayed silent as they walked past two reporters who requested an interview. As the couple waited for an elevator, the man put his arm around the woman and remained silent as reporters asked a few more questions, including what the family wants to say to people affected by the shooting.

Elevator doors opened. The silent couple got in. The doors closed.

A large law enforcement presence outside a shooting at or near Noblesville West Middle School, Noblesville, Friday, May 25, 2018. One person is reportedly in custody.

Robert_Scheer/Indy_Star

Prosecutors have not confirmed the boy's name, age or other details, but classmates and parents have told IndyStar he is 13-years-old.

His age can determine whether the boy stays in the juvenile system or ends up in adult prison.

Background: Noblesville students, parents describe terror after shooting

More: 'I deeply care for my students': Noblesville hero teacher speaks after school shooting

Under Indiana law, a 13-year-old accused of anything short of murder has to be tried as a juvenile, legal experts say.

"A 13-year-old is a child," said Larry Landis, executive director of the Indiana Public Defender Council.

"My god, what would happen to a 13-year-old in adult prison?"

In Indiana, children as young as 12 who commit murder can be tried as adults.

A suspect must be at least 14-years-old to be tried as an adult on attempted murder charges or other serious crimes.

No one was killed Friday in the Noblesville middle school shooting, though a 13-year-old girl was critically injured.

The boy, police say, was armed with two handguns when he shot classmate Ella Whistler and science teacher Jason Seaman at Noblesville West Middle School on Friday morning.

Seaman was released from the hospital and made a brief public appearance on Monday.

Ella, 13, remained in “critical, yet stable” condition at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health, a family member told IndyStar Tuesday.

Hamilton County Prosecutor D. Lee Buckingham said Tuesday he will not release information about the shooting until a juvenile delinquency petition is officially filed.

"The state cannot confirm the identity of the suspect, describe the nature of the offense, detail any steps in litigation, and so forth until (a juvenile delinquency) petition has been filed," Buckingham said in a written statement.

Under state law, prosecutors have to file a case against the boy within seven business days of the detention hearing.

Follow Vic Ryckaert on Twitter: @VicRyc. Follow Mark Alesia on Twitter: @markalesia.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com