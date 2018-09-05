The day after losing a bid to become West Virginia's Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate, Don Blankenship penned a lengthy letter to President Trump.

The letter included everything from accusations that Trump "spread fake news" to hurt Blankenship's campaign to attacks on the Mine Safety and Health Administration, which accused the former mining executive of a pattern of safety violations that ultimately led to the deaths of 29 men in a 2010 mining explosion.

Blankenship, convicted of a misdemeanor, spent a year in prison because of his role in the accident. He lost the Republican Senate primary Tuesday evening to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. Throughout his bid, Blankenship published a series of advertisements targeting Republicans, notably Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

In his letter to Trump, Blankenship says he agrees with the president's policies and his complaints about the news media — but called out Trump for his "interference in the West Virginia election" that Blankenship said "displayed a lack of understanding of the likely outcome of the upcoming general election."

Trump carried West Virginia in 2016 by 42 points, and Republicans see incumbent Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin as a prime pick-off opportunity in the fall. Many worried that a win by Blankenship in the primary would hurt the GOP's chances in the general election.

Blankenship wrote to Trump he believes Morrisey will lose.

"It’s too late to change that," he wrote, adding, that he believes Trump should "refrain" from taking a position based on "fake news and swampers’ rhetoric."

Establishment Republicans did not want Blankenship to win out of fear of another defeat, like that of Roy Moore in an Alabama special election last year. A super PAC with ties to McConnell spent about $745,000 on TV and digital ads to oppose Blankenship, which made McConnell a primary target of Blankenship's wrath.

He took several shots at the Kentucky Republican, calling him a "swamp captain," and "Cocaine Mitch" while attacking McConnell's "China family," a reference to relatives of McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao, the current secretary of Transportation.

Blankenship ended his letter wishing the president luck with his agenda and with a hope to meet with Trump in person soon.

