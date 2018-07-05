NEW YORK – The Kennedy Center has voted to rescind the two major honors it awarded Bill Cosby: the Kennedy Center Honor Honor they bestowed on him in 1998 and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, which he received in 2009.

"The Honors and Mark Twain Prize are given to artists who, through their lifetime of work, have left an indelible impact on American culture," the center said in a statement. "As a result of Mr. Cosby’s recent criminal conviction, the Board concluded that his actions have overshadowed the very career accomplishments these distinctions from the Kennedy Center intend to recognize.”

The move follows those of the motion-picture academy, which expelled Cosby last week and Yale University, which rescinded Cosby's 2003 honorary degree.

Both decisions followed a Pennsylvania jury's conviction of the actor late last month on three counts of aggravated indecent assault against former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004.

Cosby, who turns 81 in July, awaits sentencing within the next three months.

Contributing: Associated Press

