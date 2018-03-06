Apple CEO Tim Cook walks on stage to deliver the opening keynote address at the 2017 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) at the San Jose Convention Center on June 5, 2017, in San Jose, California. Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off the five-day WWDC that runs through June 9.

Time for Apple's WWDC 2018

At its annual Worldwide Developers Conference Monday, Apple will sneak peek many of the new features, via software updates, that will be coming to most existing iPhones and iPads, as well as the new models that will be out later this year. The software update, expected to be called IOS12, is traditionally released in September. Here's what we're looking forward to.

Melania to re-emerge

First lady Melania Trump will attend a reception for Gold Star families Monday, her first public appearance since being hospitalized for several days last month. Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham confirmed to The Hill and CNN on Sunday that Trump would be joining her husband at the private event honoring families of U.S. military members killed in battle. After a May 14 embolization for a "benign kidney condition," the first lady, 48, remained in the hospital until May 19, when she was spotted returning to the White House.

Can democracy survive? Bill Clinton wonders in debut novel

Former president Bill Clinton makes his debut as a novelist Monday with The President Is Missing, a new thriller with co-author James Patterson. In an interview with USA TODAY, both Clinton and Patterson acknowledged one problem with writing a Washington thriller in the Age of Trump: It’s hard to devise fictional turns that sound any stranger than today’s reality. The story entails Russian meddling and a president facing impeachment. Still, Patterson insists the book "is not political." It won't win the Pulitzer Prize, our reviewer says, but it's sure to entice millions of readers.

SpaceX launches hybrid Falcon 9 rocket

SpaceX on early Monday launched a Falcon 9 rocket with a combination of previous- and next-generation stages that took a massive communications satellite to orbit. Teams launched the previously flown Falcon 9 rocket and the SES-12 satellite at 12:45 a.m. ET from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches with the Air Force's X-37B mission from Kennedy Space Center's pad 39A in September 2017. The same booster is slated to launch the SES-12 satellite from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Former students fight to cancel debt

Thousands of former Corinthian Colleges students continue their battle to cancel millions of dollars in federal loan debt for their studies at the scandal-scarred, for-profit schools. The students won a preliminary victory last month when a judge temporarily barred the U.S. Department of Education from continuing to collect loan debts from the students based on allegations the agency violated the federal Privacy Act. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim set a June 4 hearing to focus on debt erasure processes used by the department during the Obama administration.

A woman walks past an Everest Institute sign in an office building in Silver Spring, Md., on July 8, 2014. For-profit Corinthian Colleges' dozen campuses, now closed, operated under the Everest name, according to the company.

