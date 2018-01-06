WASHINGTON — In sum and substance, the speech was not unlike any other that a cabinet member might deliver as a top representative of the Trump administration.

There were frequent and glowing references to the boss — noting President Trump’s “strong leadership” and “unwavering’’ defense of religious freedom.

At least a dozen times, the president’s name was invoked both directly or indirectly across five pages of prepared remarks to the Michigan Chapter of the Federalist Society and delivered Thursday evening by a most unlikely speaker: Jeff Sessions.

Only a day earlier, Trump had renewed an extraordinary public shaming campaign against his own attorney general, an effort that has now spanned nearly a year. Lamenting his nomination of the former Alabama senator, largely because of his recusal from overseeing the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, Trump has once again placed Sessions in a seemingly untenable position.

Yet the attorney general has responded as he always has in the midst of such unprecedented public attacks: with unyielding loyalty while doggedly pursuing the president's law-and-order agenda at every opportunity.

Many supporters of the attorney general believe Trump's latest vote of no confidence will not alter the attorney general's course. Rather than step away, they believe that any decision about Sessions' future will have to come from the president himself. At the same time, however, some Sessions defenders increasingly believe that the longer the ugly standoff between the White House and the Justice Department goes on, so grows the risk to an already dangerously besieged department.

"The whole thing is very strange," said Alberto Gonzales, a former attorney general in the George W. Bush administration who believes that Sessions acted appropriately in disqualifying himself from the Russia investigation that continues to loom over the Trump presidency. "I can't think how it can get much worse. It makes the president appear weak and indecisive, but it also weakens (Sessions) in the eyes of his team at the Department of Justice."

Gonzales, who resigned in the midst a political firestorm of his own over the disputed firing of nine U.S. attorneys, said he "worries about the long-term effect" on Justice as an institution.

Serious damage

But others, including former Bush Justice spokesman Mark Corallo, already believe "serious damage" has been done.

"This is untenable in the short-term, let alone the long term," said Corallo, who also formerly served as the spokesman for Trump's legal team. "I think Jeff Sessions is a great and honorable man, but I think we've reached a breaking point. If people think that the public attacks (by the president) have not had an affect on the Justice Department, then they are not paying attention. It's disheartening to watch this crass display. Something has to give."

No other institution in government has absorbed as many punches and as much criticism during the Trump administration than the Justice Department.

From the dismissal of acting Attorney General Sally Yates for her refusal to defend the president's travel ban just days after the president's inauguration, to the continuing legal repercussions related to last year's firing of FBI Director James Comey for his management of the Russia inquiry, the White House's criticisms of the the department have been nearly unrelenting.

(Comey's dismissal prompted an expansion of the Russia inquiry — now managed by Justice special counsel Robert Mueller — to include whether Trump sought to obstruct the investigation by firing the FBI director.)

The president's break with the attorney general first went public in July, when Trump told the New York Times that he would not have nominated the former Alabama senator had he known Sessions would step away from the Russia inquiry. The president was initially so angered by Sessions' decision to recuse himself that the attorney general once offered to resign, but his resignation was not accepted.

Since then, Trump has repeatedly disparaged the attorney general--and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein--even as Sessions and Rosenstein have continued to push the administration's hard line on immigration, violent crime and opioid abuse.

Senate Republicans have defended Sessions, a former colleague, warning that it would be difficult to get any successor confirmed, if Sessions was fired.

Among the few times Sessions has publicly responded to Trump's broadsides, the attorney general generally characterized the criticisms as "kind of hurtful," yet expressed his intention to stay on the job.

“The president of the United States is a strong leader,’’ the attorney general said in an interview with Fox News last summer.

"He [Trump] has had a lot of criticism and he’s steadfast determined to get his job done," Sessions said. "And he wants all of us to do our jobs, and that’s what I intend to do.’’

In his Thursday speech to the Federalist Society just outside of Detroit, Sessions was staying the course.

"Since his election, President Trump has been an unwavering defender of religious liberty," Sessions' prepared remarks stated. "He has promised that under a Trump administration, the federal government will never, every penalize any person for their protected religious beliefs...And he is fulfilling that promise."

And outside of Washington, the place Trump has derisively referred to as "the swamp," Sessions' standing among many conservative audiences has not fallen.

"Mr. Sessions is the attorney general of the United States," said Karen Ludden, president of the Federalist Society's Michigan Chapter, when asked why Sessions was chosen to speak to the group.

"We are an organization of lawyers dedicated to the rule of law. It was an honor to have someone of that caliber and prestige speak at our event."

