WASHINGTON — The CEO of AT&T described the company’s decision to hire President Trump’s personal attorney as a “big mistake” and a “serious misjudgment” in a message to employees Friday.

“Our reputation has been damaged,” Randall Stephenson wrote in the statement. “There is no other way to say it — AT&T hiring Michael Cohen as a political consultant was a big mistake.”

The company acknowledged this week it paid Cohen $600,000 after Trump was elected to offer “insights into understanding the new administration.” The arrangement came as the company pursued a merger with Time Warner that required sign off from federal regulators.

In the message to employees, Stephenson said the arrangement was legal and “entirely legitimate.” But, he added, “the fact is, our past association with Cohen was a serious misjudgment.”

Cohen, the subject of a criminal investigation by prosecutors in New York, has acknowledged paying $130,000 to the adult film star actress Stormy Daniels before the election to buy her silence about an alleged relationship with Trump in 2006. This week several companies, including AT&T and Swiss drug maker Novartis, said they paid Cohen for insight about the new administration and to gain access to Trump officials.

AT&T officials have previously said Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office asked about the payments last November as part of the investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russian agents in the 2016 presidential election.

AT&T contract with Cohen expired at the end of 2017.

