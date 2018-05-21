Training, luck and happenstance

Police in Santa Fe, Texas, said it took about 30 minutes from the first 911 call about an active shooter at a high school to the suspect surrendering to authorities. FBI data show mass shooting incidents typically last five minutes or less. Law enforcement officials are trained to know their first responsibility is to stop the perpetrator as quickly as possible. But as last week's school tragedy shows, that's easier said than done. The reality: "There is always going to be an element of luck involved and happenstance."

• Unlike the Parkland, Fla., school shooting, Santa Fe has delivered a much more muted response to the gun debate.

'Strength in numbers' no longer works here

The Supreme Court issued a blow to millions of workers by ruling Monday that employers can force their employees to fight labor disputes individually through arbitration rather than joining together in class-action lawsuits. The 5-4 ruling backed by the court's conservative wing affirmed the power of arbitration agreements, which employers use to resolve disputes over pay, benefits and other matters without going to court. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who wrote the dissent, said the ruling means workers lose their "strength in numbers." Workers' rights groups warned that the ruling could set back the Me Too movement against sexual harassment, since women will be forced to pursue their claims alone.

Pompeo talks tough on Iran in first major speech

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo threatened Iran on Monday with "the strongest sanctions in history" if it doesn't meet a daunting list of U.S. demands to change its behavior in the Middle East. Those demands include making sure "Iran has no possible path to a nuclear weapon, ever," Pompeo said in his first major foreign policy address since becoming the top U.S. diplomat. The warning comes after President Trump this month withdrew the United States from the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement. "America did not create this need for changed behavior," Pompeo said. "Iran did."

Harry + Meghan + Will + Kate: Britain has a new fab four

Now that Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle are now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, what happens next for the new royal couple? The honeymoon, of course. Babies, probably. Philanthropy, definitely. Meghan becomes a named member of the young royals' charity foundation, under which she will pursue a number of joint projects, such as advocating for children's mental health services. The modern raison d'etre for all royals is to prove their worth through philanthropy and public service. Luckily, Meghan was an active campaigner for good causes long before she met Harry. We have a good idea of where they'll live, but the X factor is how much time will they spend in the USA?

